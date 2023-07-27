The Canisius men’s basketball team will play four games as part of a tour of Canada, beginning Sunday.

The NCAA allows teams to take a foreign tour once every four years and participating teams are permitted 10 practice days before the trip. Canisius has been running full practices since July 17.

The Golden Griffins open the tour Sunday at Carleton University in Ottawa. On Monday, Canisius will play at Concordia in Montreal with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

The tour continues Aug. 1 in Montreal against the University of Quebec (7 p.m. tipoff), followed by a trip to Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec on Aug. 2 (2 p.m. tipoff).

Canisius men's basketball aims to take big leaps in 2023-24 The Griffs have nine returning players, and are incorporating two transfers, guard Cam Palesse from Valparaiso and forward Joe Jones from Georgia State.

Canisius previously made a similar Canadian tour in 2017.

The Golden Griffins return three regular starters and eight letterwinners from last season.