At least two Big 4 men’s basketball teams will face a regional Atlantic Coast Conference opponent this season.

Canisius will open the season Nov. 8 against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome in Central New York, the Canisius athletic department announced Monday. The Golden Griffins will be the first of two local Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams to face the Orange in nonconference play, and will be one of three Buffalo-area teams to face the Orange in October and November.

Syracuse hosts Niagara in a nonconference game Nov. 21 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and hosts Daemen in an exhibition game Oct. 27.

Canisius’ nonconference game against the Orange is the first announced date for the Griffs’ nonconference schedule in 2023-24. It’s the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 15, 2012; the Orange beat Canisius 85-61 in Syracuse.

Syracuse leads the all-time series, 46-24, and the last time the Griffs beat the Orange was Feb. 15, 1975, when they won 80-76 at the Aud.

TBT to announce 64-team field Wednesday

The Basketball Tournament will announce its 64-team field at noon Wednesday, a field that will include Blue Collar U.

Blue Collar U, a team primarily made up of University at Buffalo alumni, is the defending TBT champion, and won the $1 million grand prize in August in Dayton, Ohio. At least six former Bulls have committed to join the team in its quest to repeat: CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins, Blake Hamilton, Jeremy Harris, Montell McRae and Xavier Ford.

However, the Bulls will be the only Western New York team representative in the tournament field.

Brown & White, a team that has represented and included St. Bonaventure basketball alumni, announced Sunday in a social media post that it will not participate. The Bona alumni team lost in first-round games in the 2021 and 2022 TBT events.

“We unfortunately weren't able to make TBT happen this summer,” the organization wrote. “Brown & White will regroup and come back strong in 2024.

“Thanks for all the support the last few years. We'll be keeping Bona fans posted if any of our guys compete elsewhere and be rooting them on!”