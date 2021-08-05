Canisius men's basketball to open season at Miami (Fla.)

The Canisius men's basketball team will head to South Florida to open the 2020-21 season Nov. 9 against Miami.

Tipoff time will be announced at a later date.

It's the first meeting between the Griffs and the Hurricanes, who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It's also the first time the Griffs have opened the season against an ACC program since the 1992-93 season, when Canisius played at Duke. The Blue Devils won, 110-62, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Griffs were 7-6 in a 2020-21 season that was shortened by Covid-19, and lost to Rider in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

Canisius also has nonconference games scheduled for Nov. 20 at Cleveland State and Dec. 8 at Northern Kentucky.

