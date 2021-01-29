Canisius men's basketball team returns to court after Covid-19 pause

When Reggie Witherspoon was asked earlier this week what his program’s biggest challenge was as it prepared to resume its schedule, the Canisius men's basketball coach responded with a wry smile.
“I’ll let you know when we get a chance to do it,” Witherspoon said. “I think we’ve had, since December 30, four or five practices.”
The Golden Griffins are scheduled to resume competition this weekend, when they host Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Koessler Athletic Center.
The Canisius men will play their first game since Jan. 2, when the Griffs completed a two-game sweep of Saint Peter’s.
Canisius announced Jan. 6 that the men’s program paused activities due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel – which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, medical staff, managers and officials – and contact tracing. The men’s pause came three days after the women paused due to a positive test.
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner Rich Ensor said this week that the conference’s policy for positive tests is that a player, a coach or a team has to pause activities for 10 days, and then there are three re-acclimation days, which then allows a team to resume full practices or play a game on the 14th day. Ensor acknowledged that the conference is bound by local and state regulations regarding Covid-19 policies.
Witherspoon said Tuesday on a MAAC video conference call that the Griffs had yet to resume practices, which a Canisius athletic department spokesperson confirmed was extended Jan. 13 because of another positive test and subsequent contact tracing.
“We’re hoping to get a day or so in,” said Witherspoon, whose team is 3-3 overall and in the MAAC. “We practice before we play these games and it speaks to the difficult nature of the challenge and the sacrifices that these young men are having to make.”
The first priority for the Canisius men will be conditioning.
“It’s grueling,” Witherspoon said of conditioning. “It’s designed to be that way, for not only the physical benefit of achieving a certain level of fitness, but also mentally. There’s a test. There’s a challenge. Imagine having to do that eight times and to go through that strain and that stress on your body. That’s where we are right now.”
Because of the lengthy pauses, there hasn’t been much of a rhythm or consistency in conditioning and reconditioning.
“When you talk about preparing for an opponent, I’m not sure if we’re just prepared to play basketball,” Witherspoon said. “I’ve joked with our guys a lot. I’ve told them, going through different quarantines, when they come back, they look like they’re my age, trying to play 5-on-5 basketball.”
The changes announced by the MAAC will affect all 11 men's teams in the conference.
The men’s weekend series against Quinnipiac is the first of five scheduled games in a span of eight days for the Griffs, after the MAAC announced another shuffle of its schedule Monday. The Griffs are scheduled to play at Siena on Wednesday in Loudonville, then at Rider on Feb. 5-6 in Lawrenceville, N.J.
Prior to its most recent pause, Canisius’ men’s team was working to incorporate several new players into its lineup, including junior guard Ahamadou Fofana, junior forward George Maslennikov and freshman guard Siem Uijtendaal.
Additionally, Canisius had cultivated some scoring depth off its bench; its two leading scorers, Majesty Brandon (12.5 points per game) and Malek Green (10.7 ppg), have combined for one start.
When asked how he kept his team engaged during the pause, Witherspoon again took a humorous approach.
“Prior to last March, when you said ‘Zoom’ to me, I either thought of the old Commodores song, or the Aretha Franklin song, “Who’s Zooming Who,’ ” Witherspoon said. “So how are we keeping them engaged? The same way we’re doing this. We try to do some Zooms. A lot of personal development at times, where it’s even one-on-one conversations about a lot of different things. The challenge of being in a dorm room, for many of them, not being able to come out or being able to come out during portions of the quarantine. It’s a real challenge.”
Canisius women postponed
The Canisius athletic department announced Thursday that the women's basketball team's series Saturday and Sunday at Manhattan has been postponed due to the MAAC's Covid-19 guidelines. A Canisius athletic department spokesperson told the News the Griffs are below the MAAC's roster threshold of having a minimum of eight scholarship players available for a game.
Griffs women’s coach Scott Hemer said Wednesday on a MAAC video conference call that his team returned to having at least five players in practice last week, and was up to seven at the beginning of this week.
“We’ve made it to the end of January, and there’s something to be said about that,” said Hemer, whose team is 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the MAAC. “Who knows what tomorrow brings, and we’ve experienced that all year. But at this point, we’re still moving forward, and that’s all we can control at this point. We stay focused on what we can control and let the rest fall into place, and we’ll try to take that mindset for a while now.”
The Canisius women haven't played since Dec. 20, when they were swept at Saint Peter’s. The Griffs are next scheduled to play Feb. 5-6 at Iona.