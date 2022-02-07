Canisius men's basketball snaps four-game losing streak with win against Manhattan

The Canisius men ended their four-game losing streak with a 77-70 win over Manhattan at the Koessler Center Sunday.
Jordan Henderson had 19 points, matching his season high, for the Griffs. Armon Harried added 17 points and Xzavier Long chipped in 16 for Canisius (8-16, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Nine of the 10 players that saw action Sunday made the scoring column for Canisius, which went on a 13-3 run late in the first half to take a 38-30 lead. At intermission Canisius led, 38-34.
In the second half Canisius led, 57-53, with 8:53 remaining but pushed the lead to as much as 12. The Griffs were 8 of 10 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.
“That’s just two teams battling out there today," said Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon. “I am proud of the effort our guys gave and I am proud of their composure for the entire game. I thought we got good contributions from everybody and that was really good to see.
“I think that run in the first half was good because we didn’t wait until the second half to try and do it. We started off a little foggy, but we battled to get even. Then we didn’t wait until the second half, we got that run in the first half and we had another run in the second half. Our goal is to get to that point where we are putting runs together with sustained quality play. I thought we did that a few times today.”
Jose Perez had 22 points for the Jaspers (11-9, 4-7). Josh Roberts and Romar Reid scored 13 points each.
Canisius has won five of its last six games at home, with the only loss coming Friday to Iona.
The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Jaspers. Manhattan defeated Canisius 80-75, on Jan. 16.
Canisius gets some time off before playing at Marist at 7 p.m. Saturday. Then they play at Fairfield on Valentine’s Day.