Canisius men's basketball series at Rider postponed due to Covid-19

The Canisius men's basketball team will have to wait yet another weekend to play a game and resume its season.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that Canisius' two-game series Friday and Saturday at Rider has been postponed, and a new date has yet to be determined for the series. Canisius' athletic department said in a social media post that the postponement is the result of a positive Covid-19 test among the program's Tier 1 personnel, which Canisius announced Sunday.

Canisius' scheduled game for Wednesday at Siena was also postponed. The Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 MAAC) haven't played a game since Jan. 2, when they completed a series sweep against Saint Peter's. The Griffs paused activities four days later due to a positive Covid-19 test in its program, and resumed practices in the week leading up to a scheduled series Jan. 30-31 against Quinnipiac.

Canisius' next scheduled games are Feb. 12-13 against Manhattan at the Koessler Athletic Center.

