This time, the Canisius men’s basketball team was going to finish it.

A little more than four weeks after squandering a second-half lead in their first meeting against Niagara, the Golden Griffins weren’t about to give anything to their rivals in the second game of the Battle of the Bridge series.

In an 81-68 win against Niagara on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center, the Griffs limited the Purple Eagles to seven successful shots from the floor in the first half and opened their lead to as many as 16 points in the second half.

The Golden Griffins are locked into the No. 9 seed in the 11-team MAAC Tournament, and open the tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday against No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s in Atlantic City, N.J.

The Griffs have won five of their last six games, and aim to carry the energy from the last three weeks of the regular season into the conference tournament.

“We’ve got to continue to build off this energy, especially on the defensive end,” Griffs guard Jordan Henderson said. “It’s really picked up and we have to continue to grow, especially as we get deeper, hopefully, it’s going to get even harder, and it’s going to get to more attention to detail and more specific.”

Niagara and Canisius split the season series. Niagara won the first meeting, 76-73, on Feb. 3 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

The Griffs (10-19, 8-12 MAAC) spoiled an afternoon in which Niagara guard Noah Thomasson scored a career-high 35 points, and handed Niagara its fifth loss in its last six games. As one of the top five teams in the MAAC, Niagara (15-14, 10-10) has earned a bye to the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals, but with a full slate of MAAC games Saturday, the Purple Eagles had to wait until the remainder of the schedule was complete to learn their seeding and opponent for the tournament.

“This time of year, there’s so many tight games,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “The margin for error is really small. This is March.

“I loved our fight to come back and put ourselves right there in striking distance, but a credit to them for making those plays. We’ve only got 40 minutes left. Everybody’s got 40 minutes and we want to be a team that has urgency for the moment.”

Late extracurriculars: Xzavier Long’s dunk put the exclamation point in Canisius’ win with less than a second left, but it also brought emotions to a boil, in a game that was already marked by its intensity, including plenty of words exchanged between the two teams, and a flagrant-one foul called against Niagara guard Joe Kasperzyk with 5:35 left in the second half for excessive force.

“That’s what happens with two teams, and it’s a rivalry game,” said Canisius guard Tahj Staveskie, who had a team-high 24 points. “It means a lot to each program.”

Both teams cleared their benches with 0.8 seconds left, and Niagara’s David Mitchell walked off the court as the two teams had to be separated.

“I don’t know if some people thought the game was over, and I thought there was a couple point-seconds on there,” Paulus said. “It’s just something that the game finished off there. Both teams got separated, and we moved on.”

Niagara went to its locker room without shaking hands with the Griffs. However, Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon explained that was by design.

“Greg and I talked about it,” Witherspoon said. “I took a timeout at the end. He asked me to take a timeout and I took a timeout just to make sure nothing happened. To get his guys to the bench. We got our guys and just talked to them and we just wanted to make sure nothing happened. If somebody says something, it leads to some incident, and someone’s not playing in the tournament because of it, or something like that.

“We were just taking a precaution, to make sure.”

First-half shooting woes for Niagara: Niagara finished the first half 7 for 27 on shooting, including 0 for 7 on 3-point attempts.

By the time the Griffs took a 32-17 lead with 3:30 left on Siem Uijtendaal’s jumper, Niagara was 7 for 22 from the floor, including 0 for 5 on 3-point attempts. The Purple Eagles were scoreless in the final 2:47 of the first half, and didn't make a shot from the floor in the final 6:31 of the first half, going 0 for 10 from the floor in that span.

“We started off six for 10 from the field and had two missed layups and three turnovers, so I really liked how we started the game,” Paulus said. “We were getting to the paint.

“Then, there was a stretch where we went 1 for our next 17. They did a good job extending their pressure, forcing turnovers and really making you play one-on-one. Taking away a lot of our options.”

Late bloomer: Niagara guard Noah Thomasson scored a career-high 35 points Saturday, with 26 coming in a second half in which he shot 11 for 16, including 2 for 4 on 3-pointers.

Thomasson’s 35 points were the most by a Canisius opponent at Koessler Athletic Center since Jan. 16, 2022, when Manhattan’s Jose Perez scored 33 points in an 80-75 win against the Griffs.

“In the first half, they were just physical,” Thomasson said of the Griffs. “They were denying and catching, and denying the ball. They can play at the rim. In the second half, I wanted to get our team back in the game and I was working my way to the basket, playing through contact and trying to use my strengths.”

What’s next: The No. 9 Golden Griffins will play No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round MAAC Tournament game in Atlantic City, N.J. The Purple Eagles will open in a quarterfinal game with the date, time and opponent and seeding to be determined at the conclusion of Saturday’s games.