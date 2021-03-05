Canisius men's basketball falls to Siena; Daemen women advance to conference final

The Canisius men’s basketball team started its season-ending series on a down note, losing to Siena, 73-66, in Loudonville Thursday.
The Griffs, 6-5 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and overall, got 21 points from Malek Green but trailed, 36-25, at the half to the Saints, 12-3 in MAAC play and overall.
Majesty Brandon was the only other Canisius player in double figures with 12 points. It was the first game for Canisius since Feb. 20, as their series with Niagara last weekend was canceled due to Covid-19 issues with the Purple Eagles.
Jackson Stormo had 18 points for Siena and Manny Camper 17. The Saints had a big advantage on free throws, making 17 of 23 attempts while Canisius had just nine attempts, making there.
The same teams close out the regular season tonight at 7 p.m. The MAAC Tournament starts next week in Atlantic City. Canisius can finish as the No. 6, 7, 8, 10 or 11 seed, depending on results Friday. The 6-11 game is the lone game Monday.
“Overall, this was a decent effort tonight, but to beat the No. 1 team in the league’s preseason poll in their building, you have to be just a little bit better," coach Reggie Witherspoon said. "And tomorrow, we’re going to try and be better. We came in here tonight and played without a guy who averages 28 minutes a game and we didn’t back down, we just kept fighting. This time of year, you have to execute around the basket and you need to take advantage at the free-throw line, especially when you don’t get a lot of chances.”
Daemen women win
The defending East Coast Conference champion Daemen women’s basketball team is returning to the conference final after a 52-42 victory against Molloy on Thursday at Lumdsen Gymnasium in Amherst.
The top-seeded Wildcats host No. 2 seed Roberts Wesleyan on Saturday at 1 p.m. after Roberts (9-6) advanced with a 62-56 victory against No. 3 seed St. Thomas Aquinas.
Daemen (12-1) is ranked in both national Division II polls – No. 9 in D2SIDA and No. 12 by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Caroline White had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Daemen.
Earlier Thursday, White became the first Daemen women’s player to be named conference player of the year. In 12 regular season games, she averaged 15 points with 7.7 rebounds, had three double-doubles.
White was joined on the first team by Titus, a junior, and redshirt senior Tiara Filbert, both of whom made the first team for the second time. Ivy, a junior, was named to the second team.
Freshman Alahna Paige was named ECC Rookie of the Year and coach Jenepher Banker was named coach of the year.
Sischo men’s POY
Daemen center Andrew Sischo repeated as ECC men’s player of the year and made the conference’s first team for the fourth consecutive season.
Sischo averaged 27.3 points and 13.3 rebounds and enters the postseason ranked second in scoring and first in rebounding in Division II. This season, he became the school’s career leading scorer and became the first player in program history to surpass 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. He is only the second player in ECC history and the 15th player in Division II East Region history to reach both milestones.
He was joined on the first team by Sean Fasoyiro, a graduate student in his first season with the program.
Kyle Harris, a Park School product, was named to the second team.
Daemen (7-4, 7-2) is the No. 2 seed in the ECC tournament and host No. 3 seed Roberts Wesleyan (8-6, 6-4) on Friday. The Wildcats are seeking their first appearance in the finals since 2016.
Daemen won two of the three regular season meetings and has won 28 of 30 and the last 11 matchups at home.