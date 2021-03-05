Canisius men's basketball falls to Siena; Daemen women advance to conference final

The Canisius men’s basketball team started its season-ending series on a down note, losing to Siena, 73-66, in Loudonville Thursday.

The Griffs, 6-5 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and overall, got 21 points from Malek Green but trailed, 36-25, at the half to the Saints, 12-3 in MAAC play and overall.

Majesty Brandon was the only other Canisius player in double figures with 12 points. It was the first game for Canisius since Feb. 20, as their series with Niagara last weekend was canceled due to Covid-19 issues with the Purple Eagles.

Jackson Stormo had 18 points for Siena and Manny Camper 17. The Saints had a big advantage on free throws, making 17 of 23 attempts while Canisius had just nine attempts, making there.

The same teams close out the regular season tonight at 7 p.m. The MAAC Tournament starts next week in Atlantic City. Canisius can finish as the No. 6, 7, 8, 10 or 11 seed, depending on results Friday. The 6-11 game is the lone game Monday.