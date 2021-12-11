Canisius men's basketball downed by Youngstown State for fifth-straight loss

Senior forward Malek Green had 19 points and nine rebounds, but Canisius lost to host Youngstown State, 71-43, extending the Golden Griffins' losing streak to five games.

Canisius (2-9) totaled 17 points in the first half, a season low, trailing by 18 points at the break.

Ahamadou Fofana added eight assists for the Griffs in the losing effort. Armon Harried, who was second on the team in scoring heading into the contest with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

“This was a day when not much went right, obviously,” coach Reggie Witherspoon said. “We couldn’t make shots, and we didn’t get any stops. Add those two things together and that’s how you end up where we were today. We started off getting stops, but some of the shots we took early didn’t look like they were even close to going in the basket. ...

“To get out from underneath something like this, we need to get in the gym and just keep working. I’m not telling them that we’ve lost five in a row. We aren’t going to get out of this on pregame speeches, or postgame speeches. We need to get in the gym and get to work.”