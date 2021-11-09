Canisius men's basketball at a glance

However, injuries have taken a toll on the Griffs during the preseason; Witherspoon said that every player on the roster has missed at least a day of practice, and the Griffs announced Oct. 16 that freshman guard Tahj Staveskie will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

Witherspoon said the Griffs’ need to improve their rebounding after finishing ninth in the MAAC in offensive rebounding (34.2 per game) and seventh in defensive rebounding (35.5 per game) in 2020-21. Canisius also needs to adjust to the consistency of having a full schedule for the first time in two seasons.

Season-defining stretch: The biggest hurdle will be the Griffs' first four games of the season, all on the road. Canisius opens Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.) and plays three days later at East Carolina. The Griffs then play Nov. 14 at No. 23 St. Bonaventure at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and close the stretch Nov. 20 at Cleveland State.

Canisius plays five straight home games at the Koessler Center from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, including the opening weekend of its MAAC schedule, Dec. 3 against Fairfield and Dec. 5 against Monmouth.