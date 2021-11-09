 Skip to main content
Canisius men's basketball at a glance
Canisius player Malek Green shoots against Marist during the second half at the Koessler Center on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Canisius Golden Griffins

Arena: Koessler Athletic Center.

Tickets: griffpay.canisius.edu/C20497_ustores/web/store_cat.jsp?CATID=331&STOREID=2

Coach: Reggie Witherspoon, sixth year.

Last season’s record: 7-6, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-7 Sr. F Malek Green 13.2 ppg., 7.2 rpg.; 6-10 Jr. F Jacco Fritz 8.5 ppg. 6.2 rpg., 2.8 apg.; 6-1 Sr. G Ahamadou Fofana 8.3 ppg., 2.6 rpg.; 6-5 Sr. G Jordan Henderson 9.1 ppg., 4.0 rpg.; 6-8 Sr. F Scott Hitchon 3.1 ppg. 

Key losses: 6-8 F Jalanni White 3.7 ppg., 2.2 rpg.; 6-0 G Majesty Brandon 12.2 ppg., 2.8 rpg.

Key newcomer: 6-7 Fr. G Xzavier Long.

Outlook: Limited to 13 games last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Griffs eye a return to a full schedule, and return the bulk of their lineup from last season, including Green, Fritz and Fofana. A healthy Hitchon should boost the Griffs inside.

However, injuries have taken a toll on the Griffs during the preseason; Witherspoon said that every player on the roster has missed at least a day of practice, and the Griffs announced Oct. 16 that freshman guard Tahj Staveskie will miss the season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.

Witherspoon said the Griffs’ need to improve their rebounding after finishing ninth in the MAAC in offensive rebounding (34.2 per game) and seventh in defensive rebounding (35.5 per game) in 2020-21. Canisius also needs to adjust to the consistency of having a full schedule for the first time in two seasons.

Season-defining stretch: The biggest hurdle will be the Griffs' first four games of the season, all on the road. Canisius opens Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.) and plays three days later at East Carolina. The Griffs then play Nov. 14 at No. 23 St. Bonaventure at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and close the stretch Nov. 20 at Cleveland State.

Canisius plays five straight home games at the Koessler Center from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, including the opening weekend of its MAAC schedule, Dec. 3 against Fairfield and Dec. 5 against Monmouth.

What the coach said: “We have got to get better at playing faster, and that’s been a challenge and something we’re working on, every day. Just the general recognition. What helps is when you have guys that are a little more experienced. They’ve played in games. On paper, it looks like we have that experience, but the reality is we played a little less than half a season last year.

“I just think that, overall, we made some strides from last year and we need to continue to do that.” – Reggie Witherspoon

0 comments

