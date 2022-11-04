Canisius men's basketball at a glance

Canisius Golden Griffins

Arena: Koessler Athletic Center.

Coach: Reggie Witherspoon, seventh season.

Last season’s record: 11-21, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-10 Sr. F Jacco Fritz 7.3 ppg., 5.3 apg., 66 assists, 14 blocked shots; 6-5 5th year G Jordan Henderson 11 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 67 assists, 14 blocked shots; 6-7 So. G Xzavier Long 5.2 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 32 assists; 6-10 5th year F George Maslennikov 2.6 ppg., 2.4 rpg.; 6-0 R-Fr. G Tahj Staveskie DNP last season due to injury.

Key losses: 6-7 F Malek Green 10.9 ppg., 4.4 rpg.; 6-1 G Ahamadou Fofana 9.4 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 95 assists, 36 steals; 6-5 G Armon Harried 11.2 ppg., 4.5 rpg., 49 assists, 32 steals, 20 blocked shots; 6-7 F Scott Hitchon 6.1 ppg., 3.2 rpg.

Key newcomers: 6-1 5th year G Jamir Moultrie; 6-7 So. G TJ Gadsden; 6-8 So. F Frank Mitchell.

Outlook: The Golden Griffins were picked to finish last – 11th of 11 teams – in the MAAC, but it’s not a pick that Witherspoon pays too much attention to.

The climb will be upwards for the Griffs, though, as they lost three of their four leading scorers from last season (Harried, Green and Fofana) to graduation and to transfers, but return the inside-outside combination of Fritz and Henderson, a second-team preseason All-MAAC selection.

“It reminded me when I was a junior-college coach, and you have to pull things together, replace half of your roster or more after one year, and trying to get guys to blend a little bit,” Witherspoon said of roster turnover in the offseason. “This one's a little bit more challenging because then most of our guys were mostly local and now, some know each other but some don't. You're trying to just pull people together before you get to basketball. Just getting to know one another. It is a challenge but enjoyable when you get the right group of people together.”

Strengths/question marks: Witherspoon said there’s room for improvement with this year’s team, particularly when it comes to shooting and creating offensive chances, as the Griffs were last in the MAAC in field goal percentage (40%) and 3-point field goal percentage (30.6%) last season.

The Griffs have improved their size – seven players on this year’s roster are at least 6-foot-7 – and their athleticism, but it’s a matter of showing how that translates into games, and how the Griffs respond to the physical nature of play, particularly in a nonconference schedule that includes games against Penn State, Toledo and St. Bonaventure.

What the coach said: “Every group is different but you know, these guys have found and so far it's early, obviously, but a common ground. The one thing is they've all ended up here, or at least they're all here. And they have different journeys that brought them here and I think they're appreciative of those differences. But it does take time. I mean, there's no way around that it takes time. And we're at a point right now where you can say 'Hey, it's going great,' but you don't really know that because they haven't hit that adversity wall yet. And then you'll find out a little bit more. We try to do as coaches, introduce adversity to them and put it in front of them as often as we can. But it's not easy.”

Canisius roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

0 Tre Dinkins So. G 6-2 190 Chester, Pa.

1 Devean Williams Fr. G 6-3 180 Los Angeles, Calif.

2 Jamir Moultrie Gr. G 6-1 172 Wilmington, Del.

3 Jordan Henderson Gr. G 6-5 190 Cincinnati, Ohio

4 Youri Fritz Fr. F 6-9 190 Tiel, Netherlands

5 Siem Uijtendaal Jr. G 6-6 185 Haarlem, Netherlands

10 Jacco Fritz Sr. F 6-10 215 Tiel, Netherlands

11 Michael DiGiulio So. G 6-0 170 Williamsville

12 Bryce Okpoh Jr. F 6-7 190 Dallas, Texas

21 TJ Gadsden So. G 6-7 195 New York, N.Y.

22 George Maslennikov Gr. F 6-10 240 Odesa, Ukraine

23 Frank Mitchell So. F 6-8 240 Toronto, Ontario

25 Xzavier Long So. G 6-7 190 Washington, D.C.

44 Tahj Staveskie R-Fr. G 6-0 165 Sandusky, Ohio

Canisius schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 Youngstown State 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 St. Bonaventure 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 Cleveland State 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 Fredonia 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Cornell 5 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Buffalo 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Siena* 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Iona* 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Toledo 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Penn State Noon

Dec. 21 at Florida Gulf Coast 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 Rider* 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 Mount St. Mary’s* 1 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Manhattan* 7 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Saint Peter’s* 2 p.m.

Jan. 13 Marist* 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Siena* 1 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Fairfield* 7 p.m.

Jan. 22 at Quinnipiac* 2 p.m.

Jan. 29 Manhattan* 1 p.m.

Feb. 3 at Niagara* 8 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Marist* 2 p.m.

Feb. 10 Iona* 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 Quinnipiac* 1 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Rider* 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Mount St. Mary’s* 2 p.m.

Feb. 24 Saint Peter’s* 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 Fairfield* 1 p.m.

Mar. 4 Niagara* 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 7-11 MAAC Tournament#

* — MAAC game

# — at Atlantic City, N.J.