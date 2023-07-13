This is the first in a series of stories looking ahead to the college basketball season for Big 4 teams. Today: Canisius men.

Tre Dinkins stepped onto the elevated platform and gingerly took a few steps before he launched himself off the diving board of the pool at Koessler Athletic Center.

Unlike his teammate, Tahj Staveskie harbored no hesitation when it came to taking the plunge. Staveskie, a guard on the Canisius College men’s basketball team, strutted onto the diving board, suspended three meters above the pool, then launched himself into the deep end of the pool, arms and legs flailing before he broke the water’s surface.

Canisius’ coaching staff made sure to record those leaps of faith. A few days later, Griffs coach Reggie Witherspoon replayed them to onlookers in the basketball offices, video that elicited more than a few guffaws.

“There’s a conditioning element to it, as well,” Witherspoon said in late June of the team’s impromptu diving exhibition. “But it’s not the pounding on your ligaments and joints, and it offers some recreation to it, so they can have fun in the pool, for those who do swim. And this is coming from someone who doesn’t swim, OK?”

So Witherspoon didn’t jump in the pool with his team?

“No, no, the lifeguard would be overworked,” Witherspoon said, tongue-in-cheek.

The Golden Griffins regrouped June 15 for summer workouts. The NCAA allows teams up to eight hours a week of workouts, including a maximum of four hours a week for practice or skill instruction. The summer isn’t only about working out and training for the upcoming season. Witherspoon and his staff – still absent an assistant after the departure of Calvin Cage to join George Halcovage III’s coaching staff at the University at Buffalo – have taken the summer to mix up the routine for the Griffs.

Summer basketball workouts can turn into a monotonous cycle. They also can put players at risk of injury, even before the grind of a season that begins in late September with preseason practices and continues through conference and national tournaments in March. Nearly two years ago, Staveskie – also a gym rat of sorts – developed a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery in October 2021. As a result, he didn’t begin playing for the Griffs until the 2022-23 season.

“You want to have some balance in the summer,” Witherspoon said. “That means not just playing basketball, but meals. Finding time for them to do things together off the court. Those are little things that you can’t overlook because they might become big, down the road.”

Witherspoon’s summer plans for his team include bowling outings, a round of disc golf and a Fourth of July party for the team at his home.

But it is not as though basketball is put on the back burner at Canisius during the summer. Staveskie, now in his third summer workout cycle with the Griffs, focuses on his jump shot, and making that a more consistent, fluid motion. Staveskie shot almost 40% last season, but still knows where he needs to improve.

“It’s focusing on the mechanics,” Staveskie said. “Making sure my knees are bent and holding on my follow-through, and Coach gets on me about that.”

Staveskie, though, estimates he’ll spend five to six hours a day training for basketball, free time he and his teammates don’t necessarily have during the school year, with the grind of practices, travel, in-season schedules and classes.

At the end of June, Witherspoon planned a workout that involved “a lot of shooting,” but also a focus on defense. A sheet that outlined the course of a practice, including a sequence of defensive drills, rested in front of Witherspoon on a conference-room table: one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three, on-ball drills and ball-screen defense.

“A lot of times, guys will leave that out, in some way,” Witherspoon said. “Sometimes, it depends on the experience level of your team, because it’s going to take longer, with your offense. Not that we’re not doing that, but we’re trying to grow our desire, defensively.”

Unlike other programs in the Big 4, the Griffs didn’t have much in the way of roster turnover in the spring. Only forward Jacco Fritz entered the transfer portal, opting to spend his fifth year of eligibility at Hofstra, and forward George Maslennikov and guards Jordan Henderson and Jamir Moultrie exhausted their eligibility after last season.

The Griffs have nine returning players, and are incorporating two transfers, guard Cam Palesse from Valparaiso and forward Joe Jones from Georgia State. Jones is a Buffalo native who played at Park School and will be a fifth-year senior with the Griffs.

The low roster turnover helps with continuity. It also has to help a program that finished 10-20 last season.

“It helps because they know each other,” Witherspoon said. “They’ve worked hard last year, and at the end of the year, you could see the in-season improvement, and it was phenomenal.”

And, Jones added, “it helps create a culture.”

Canisius Golden Griffins

2022-23 record: 10-20, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Head coach: Reggie Witherspoon, eighth season

Top returning players: Tahj Staveskie, junior guard, 12.4 ppg., 3.1 rpg, 2.8 apg; Xzavier Long, junior guard, 6.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg.

Newcomer to watch: Cam Palesse, sophomore guard (Valparaiso).