Canisius makes AHA final against AIC, the team that beat Niagara

Canisius and Niagara, both underdogs, took leads into the third period of their Atlantic Hockey Association playoff semifinal games Friday at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Only the Golden Griffins ended up a winner.

J.D. Pogue scored in overtime to give Canisius a 4-3 win over Army and send the Griffs on to Saturday night's championship game against AIC, the local favorite that will be playing on home ice.

Niagara fell 2-1 to AIC in the afternoon semifinal.

Pogue's goal against Army goalie Trevin Kozlowski ended the Black Knights' 13-game undefeated streak (12-0-1). Army's last loss was to LIU 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 16.

Canisius scored twice in the second period to take the lead, then fell behind 3-2 in the third.

Jake Felker scored at 15:06 of the opening period to put Army in front. Canisius tied it when Simon Gravel scored his fifth of the season unassisted at 6:02 of the second. Mitchell Martan scored on the power-play to put Canisius in front at 6:48 of the second.

Army tied it 2-2 on Thomas Farrell's unassisted goal at 1:51 of the third, and the Cadets took the lead when Matt Berkovitz scored unassisted at 9:52.