Canisius' loss at Niagara stops Griffs from continuing to defy odds

Nearly a year ago, the Canisius men’s basketball team prepared to play its first game following a pause of almost six weeks. Before that game, Golden Griffins coach Reggie Witherspoon sat in the empty visitor’s locker room at Quinnipiac and reviewed a set of data that had been passed along to him.
Those figures analyzed the correlation between a team’s time off due to Covid-19 protocols, and how it impacted each team’s productivity and efficiency, as well as a team’s chances of winning games.
Witherspoon can’t remember the exact date or publication he studied, but remembers his first reaction as he read the report.
“I started reading this, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to play a game in 15 minutes,’ and all the information I read said, we’re going to get crushed,” Witherspoon said earlier this week. “The data said, 10 days it went down, and 12 days it went down, and we’re on 41 days!”
Evan Miyakawa, a college basketball analytics researcher, analyzed data from the 2020-21 season and found a pattern: Division I teams that paused activities due to Covid-19 for at least 14 days had a lower efficiency margin – and a drop of 1.1 points in an average-tempo game.
A longer pause, Miyakawa found, led to close to a three-point drop in an average-tempo game.
The Griffs bucked the probabilities last season by registering a 74-67 win Feb. 12, 2021, at Quinnipiac. They did it again nearly 11 months later. Canisius ended a 19-day hiatus with a 79-67 win Tuesday against Quinnipiac at the Koessler Athletic Center – a game in which the Griffs maintained a lead of at least 11 points the entire second half – then had a two-day turnaround to resume the Battle of the Bridge series for the first time since March 6, 2020.
The Purple Eagles, though, kept the Griffs from deviating from the data, with a 68-58 win Thursday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Canisius couldn’t overcome a scoring drought of nearly five minutes in the second half, in which Niagara (7-7, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) used a 10-0 run to turn the game in its favor. The Griffs (5-10, 1-3) also couldn’t stop Marcus Hammond, who scored a season-high 28 points.
The Griffs were one of at least 280 men’s and women’s college basketball teams that got hit by the tidal wave of Covid-19 issues that’s swept across college basketball – and across the country – in the last four weeks. Just as the Griffs were preparing to resume their schedule after the holidays, they got word of positive tests in their program, which postponed games Dec. 31 at Siena and Jan. 2 at Saint Peter’s.
“This is what we’re living in right now,” Griffs guard Ahamadou Fofana said. “Everything is unexpected right now, and it’s not anything we can control.”
Prior to the holidays, Malek Green tested positive for Covid-19, but he was the only Griff to register a positive test at that time, and sat out wins against the University at Buffalo and Florida Gulf Coast. The MAAC requires its athletes to be vaccinated against the virus, and Green’s symptoms included headaches and a fever.
“It was stressful, being away from the team and wanting to be on the floor,” Green said. “It wasn’t too hard to come back, and my coaches did a good job once I was able to get back, to ease me back into things."
MAAC guidelines require at least eight scholarship players to be dressed for men’s and women’s basketball games this season. The Griffs only had six available two weeks ago, including Fofana, which facilitated the pause.
“The players who weren’t in quarantine, they have to take advantage of that time, being able to come into the gym, get some work in and still go hard, because we know we’ve got to come back and get back at it on the court,” Fofana said. “Some of our players might still be getting in shape and getting that part back, and it’s up to the ones that aren’t in quarantine to hold the lift and carry them.
“The six people coming in had good energy, they got in good work and we were getting better. When everybody else came back, we brought them along with us, telling them, ‘you’ve got a couple days, but when it’s time to go, we’ve got to be ready to go.’ ”
Between Dec. 21 and Sunday, 13 games involving the Big 4’s men’s and women’s teams were either canceled or postponed due to Covid-19 issues.
Miyakawa told The News in an email that he hasn't yet run a full analysis of how Covid-19 pauses are impacting teams that return to the court, due to a smaller sample size so far this season. However, he's seeing similar preliminary data trends: teams in their first games back, he's found, are performing about 1.7 points per game lower than expected, under normal circumstances, and that the disadvantage appears to continue in a second game back from a pause.
“We have to keep playing like we’re the underdogs, like we have nothing to lose,” Fofana said. “Keep coming in every day, working our butts off. We’ve got to stay focused and this schedule is going to be tough. Everybody’s got to be locked in.”
Witherspoon looks at the last 22 months through a wider lens. A year ago, he was bombarded with questions that he couldn’t answer: When will we play again? Who will we play? What time is practice? Will we practice?
Witherspoon couldn’t answer those questions a year ago. This year, there’s more clarity, but the last two years have forced the Griffs to be a little more flexible.
“I haven’t had those kinds of questions this year because they know what we’re doing today, or tomorrow, and they know the schedule isn’t written in stone,” Witherspoon said. “They’ve learned to eat the elephant, one bite at a time.”
UB, MAC announce rescheduled games
The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday that five games involving the University at Buffalo men’s and women’s basketball teams have been rescheduled, due to Covid-19 pauses.
The UB men will play Feb. 17 at Eastern Michigan at a time to be announced, and then at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Northern Illinois. UB was originally scheduled to play Eastern on Jan. 1 and Northern Illinois on Jan. 4, but both games were postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the opposing programs.
The UB women remain on pause due Covid-19 protocols, and will not play Saturday against Western Michigan. That game has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 7 against the Broncos at Alumni Arena.
The UB women will play at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 against Kent State. That game was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 8. They will also play Jan. 24 at Ohio, a game that was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday in Athens, Ohio.