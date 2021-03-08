Canisius loses double-digit lead, falls to Rider in MAAC Tournament

But Canisius, which opened the regular season with a 1-3 record, finished strong, winning six of its final eight games entering the tournament, including a 76-75 victory in the finale against regular-season champion Siena. The Griffs played the final two months of the season on the road.

Canisius, Niagara prepare for MAAC basketball tournaments Much will be different from last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the MAAC to cancel its tournament after two days.

“We came up short, but we fought the whole season,” Harried said. “Forty-four days quarantined, off, like, we fought. We just fought. We kept battling. We didn’t have time in the gym together sometimes, but we kept fighting, kept fighting. We came up short, but we gave a team effort, just didn’t get the results that we wanted.”

Canisius led 42-36 at halftime and by as many as nine points early in the second half, but Rider used an 11-2 run to cut its deficit to 52-50 with about 15 1/2 minutes to play.

Canisius responded again, using a 12-3 run to build a 66-55 lead with about 12 minutes to go.

Green and Harried each made a pair of layups during the run, with an unforced turnover by Rider giving the ball back to Canisius and allowing Harried to convert a three-point play to push the Griffs’ advantage to double digits.

Rider responded with a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to 71-69 with about five minutes to play.