Canisius hockey wins first game of Battle of the Bridge series

Niagara put only two shots on Barczewski on a power play 13 seconds into the second period, after Canisius' Lee Lapid was called for tripping.

Barczewski stopped a point-blank backhand shot from the slot by Niagara's Luke Edgerton, about seven minutes into the second.

But with less than eight minutes left in the period, Canisius peppered Veltri, Niagara’s goalie, with a flurry of shots in the span of about a minute, first substantial offense for the Griffs, as Niagara controlled the pace of play through much of the second period.

Despite putting 14 shots on goal in the second –including at least high-percentage chances in front of Barczewski -- Niagara couldn’t get the equalizer, and Martan’s second goal gave the Griffs a 2-0 lead.

Camped next to the crease and on Veltri’s stick side, Martan tapped in Jackson Decker’s pass from the right circle into an otherwise open net behind Veltri at 15:47 of the second.