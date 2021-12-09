Canisius hockey wins first game of Battle of the Bridge series

Mitchell Martan scored two goals to help the Canisius hockey team to a 4-0 win against Niagara in the first game of the four-game Battle of the Bridge series.
Thursday at LECOM Harborcenter, Martan gave the Golden Griffins a 1-0 lead with a little more than six minutes left in the first period, then scored his second goal with less than five minutes left in the second.
Jacob Barczewski made 34 saves for the Griffs (9-7-2, 6-4-1 Atlantic Hockey Association).
Chad Veltri made 20 saves for the Purple Eagles (3-10-2, 3-4-2).
The series continues at 7 p.m. Friday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, and then the two teams meet again in February. Canisius is scheduled to host Niagara at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at LECOM Harborcenter, and Niagara is scheduled to host Canisius at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Dwyer Arena.
The teams each killed off penalties in the first 10 minutes Thursday, a tripping call against Niagara’s Jack DeBoer at 1:03 and a tripping call against Canisius’ Niclas Puikkonen six minutes later.
Mitchell Martan gave Canisius a 1-0 lead over Niagara at 13:57 of the first period. Martan skated past a defenseman just inside Niagara’s defensive zone, skated in on Veltri and scored on a wrist shot.
Niagara put only two shots on Barczewski on a power play 13 seconds into the second period, after Canisius' Lee Lapid was called for tripping.
Barczewski stopped a point-blank backhand shot from the slot by Niagara's Luke Edgerton, about seven minutes into the second.
But with less than eight minutes left in the period, Canisius peppered Veltri, Niagara’s goalie, with a flurry of shots in the span of about a minute, first substantial offense for the Griffs, as Niagara controlled the pace of play through much of the second period.
Despite putting 14 shots on goal in the second –including at least high-percentage chances in front of Barczewski -- Niagara couldn’t get the equalizer, and Martan’s second goal gave the Griffs a 2-0 lead.
Camped next to the crease and on Veltri’s stick side, Martan tapped in Jackson Decker’s pass from the right circle into an otherwise open net behind Veltri at 15:47 of the second.
Niagara outshot Canisius 6-2 in the first 12 minutes of the third period, but couldn’t beat Barczewski, including about 13 minutes into the period, when he stopped Chris Harpur on back-to-back shots. Then, at 13:46, Ryan Miotto gave the Griffs a 3-0 lead, and Alex Ambrosio added an empty-net goal at 14:54.
Utica to host Atlantic Hockey Championship
Atlantic Hockey Association announced Friday that the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica will host the 2022 Atlantic Hockey Championship on March 18-19.
The Atlantic Hockey tournament begins March 4-6 with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals March 11-13, with both rounds on campus sites. The four quarterfinal winners advance to the Atlantic Hockey championship.
The conference championship semifinals are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 18, and the championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March. 19.