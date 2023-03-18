As the Canisius hockey team celebrated in the moments after it won the Atlantic Hockey Association championship Saturday night at LECOM Harborcenter, Golden Griffins coach Trevor Large heard one of his assistant coaches say something that reflected the excitement, the disbelief and the gravity of a 3-0 win against Holy Cross.

“Just to get through a playoff and reach a championship game, but let alone win one is an unbelievable feeling,” Large said. “I heard Max Mobley say it afterwards. He said, ‘You know, this feels better than I thought.'

“It truly does. It’s a special feeling, and I’m very proud of everybody that’s blue and gold.”

It was a feeling that was 10 years in the making for the Griffs, for their players and for the fans packed inside Harborcenter. The Griffs head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 by virtue of winning the Atlantic Hockey championship. They'll find out their first-round destination and opponent on Sunday, when the 16-team tournament field is announced.

Nick Bowman’s goal with 3:01 left in the second period lifted the Griffs to the win, a goal that broke snapped a scoreless tie in a game in which the teams started off tentatively. Canisius found energy off the goal to push into the third period.

“It’s unbelievable,” Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski said. “All of our alumni, all of the previous players I’ve played with, we share this championship together. It hasn’t set in yet, quite, but it’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

How it happened: Canisius (20-18-3) killed off an interference penalty against Markus Boguslavsky 39 seconds into the game, and didn’t allow the Crusaders (17-21-3) a shot on goal during the penalty.

Then, about four minutes into the game, Randy Hernandez split a pair of defensemen but shot wide of Holy Cross goalie Jason Grande on a close-range opportunity.

But the Griffs and Crusaders matched each other almost shot for shot in the remainder of the first, and went scoreless into the second, despite a last-minute push by the Crusaders.

A little more than three minutes into the second, Barczewski stopped a pair of shots at the goal mouth by the Crusaders, including Devin Phillips’ shot. The two teams, though, couldn’t muster a lot of offense, with only a combined two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the second.

Erik Urbank likely had Canisius' best scoring chance, with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second when his shot from the slot went wide and high of Grande. Then, less than two minutes after Alex Peterson’s shot from the slot went wide of Barczewski, Bowman gave the Griffs a 1-0 lead with 2:01 left in the second on a one-timer from the left circle, off a pass from Jackson Decker.

“The first period was a little tentative but a credit to the leaders,” Bowman said, “They said, ‘Take a deep breath, if we do our thing, we’re going to come out on top.’ We got the goal and that just kind of sparked everyone. We have a saying, ‘When we’re up, just take the life out of them,' and we want to do what we can to do our job, on the ice.”

Holy Cross’ Jack Ricketts hit the post less than four minutes into the third, allowing the Griffs to keep a 1-0 lead until Boguslavsky and Keaton Mastrodonato scored empty-net goals in the final 1:28.

Milestone for Barczewski: Barczewski registered his 200th save of the Atlantic Hockey tournament during the second period. He’s the fifth goalie to reach the milestone, and it’s the sixth time an Atlantic Hockey goalie has reached the mark.

Barczewski finished with 24 saves against Holy Cross, and finished with 208 saves through the course of the Atlantic Hockey tournament.

Canisius’ Tony Capobianco set the tournament record of 249 saves in an Atlantic Hockey tournament in 2014; Capobianco also had 235 in the 2013 tournament.

“I’m just one really small part of that,” Barczewski said of winning the Atlantic Hockey title. “I know my job every night, to give these guys a chance, and I just go in there, and whenever the guys are blocking shots and they’re giving me clear lanes, it makes my job a lot easier."

Two penalties, and then none thereafter: Canisius and Holy Cross each killed off a penalty in the first period – an interference penalty against Boguslavsky 39 seconds into the first, and a boarding penalty against Holy Cross’ Alec Cicero 3:01 into the first – then the two teams weren’t called for a penalty in the second or third periods.

Atlantic Hockey All-Tournament team: Barczewski, Bowman, Canisius defenseman Jackson Decker and forward Keaton Mastrodonato were named to the Atlantic Hockey all-tournament team. Barczewski was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Next: Canisius earns Atlantic Hockey’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins with first-round games Thursday and Friday at four regional sites: Allentown, Pa.; Manchester, N.H.; Fargo, N.D. and Bridgeport, Conn. The 16-team field will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.