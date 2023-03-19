The Canisius College hockey team will head west for the postseason.

The Golden Griffins (20-18-3) will open the NCAA Tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday as the No. 16 seed, against Minnesota, the top seed in the 16-team tournament, at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D.

Minnesota State and St. Cloud State will play in the early game of the Fargo regional at 5 p.m. Thursday, and the winners of the two games will play Saturday for a berth in the Frozen Four, scheduled for April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Fargo is one of four sites that will host NCAA Tournament regionals. The 16-team tournament begins with first-round games Thursday and Friday at four-team regionals in Fargo, Allentown, Pa.; Manchester, N.H. and Bridgeport, Conn.

The winners of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four. Denver is the defending national champion.

As winners of the Atlantic Hockey Association championship on Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter, the Golden Griffins earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first time since 2013 that the Griffs have made the NCAA Tournament, and only the second time in program history.

In 2013, Quinnipiac defeated Canisius 4-3 in a first-round game in Providence, R.I. Quinnipiac lost to Yale in the national championship game that year in Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.