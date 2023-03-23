FARGO, N.D. – The Canisius College hockey team didn’t have a lineup studded with NHL draft picks and siblings and sons of professional hockey players.

The Golden Griffins didn’t have a high-scoring first line that accounted for nearly four points per game.

They certainly don't have the tradition or the trophies that Minnesota has.

“Those are things that aren’t difficult to see when you watch them play,” Canisius coach Trevor Large said of the Golden Gophers earlier this week. “But then it’s looking at our guys and going, ‘Okay, we know what their strengths are. We’ll give them a little taste of what that looks like.’ And then, it’s really, how are we going to make them give up the puck? That’s been a big strength of our team, recently.

“We’re a pretty physical team and we play very tight together, so that will help us against anybody. That just so happens that it’s against Minnesota.”

The Griffs wielded everything else they had, including age, experience, confidence and persistence. But they lacked discipline at a key moment early in the third period, as the top-seeded Golden Gophers took advantage of a five-minute major penalty against Griffs left wing Stefano Bottini and scored a pair of power-play goals en route to a 9-2 win against Canisius in an NCAA Tournament regional Thursday at Scheels Arena.

If it wasn’t for that penalty against Bottini for contact to the head, assessed 27 seconds into the third period, the Griffs (20-19-3) might have fulfilled the exhibit of confidence they showed in the last few days as they prepared for their first NCAA Tournament game since 2013.

“We’re coming here not just to compete, we’re coming here to win,” Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski said Wednesday, the day before the 16-team, single-elimination NCAA Tournament began with its opening rounds. “We’re capable of it, but we’ve got to come out, we’ve got to start strong.”

Minnesota (27-9-1) will face St. Cloud State, which defeated Minnesota State 4-0 in the early game at Scheels Arena, in an NCAA Tournament regional final at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The winner advances to the Frozen Four April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

How it happened: With Markus Boguslavsky penalized for boarding 4:15 into the game, the Griffs created a shorthanded chance when Minnesota goalie Justen Close (19 saves) stopped Ryan Miotto. But with seven seconds left in the penalty against Boguslavsky, Luke Mittelstadt – the younger brother of Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt -- directed a shot from nearly the side of the Canisius goal that beat Barczewski (26 saves) on a power-play goal to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead 6:08 into the game.

Daniel DiGrande’s one-timer from the left circle, off a pass from Jackson Decker, tied the game at 1-1 8:41 into the first, but the Griffs couldn’t muster a shot on their second power play after John Mittelstadt – another younger Mittelstadt brother – was called for kneeing with 3:43 left in the first after an open-ice hit on Griffs defenseman Lincoln Erne.

Less than two minutes into the second, Matt Vermaeten’s shot from the slot went wide of the Minnesota goal on a feed from Randy Hernandez from behind the net. Vermaeten’s shot, though, helped Canisius establish itself in the zone in the early minutes of the second. The Griffs set a goal of dictating the energy in the first five minutes of each period, and Nick Bowman gave the Griffs a 2-1 lead 3:23 into the second on a shot from the right circle, after he deked Minnesota center Colin Schmidt, who attempted to defend on the play.

The Gophers tied the game at 2-2 at 8:15 when Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen, a Sabres draft pick, picked up a loose puck, on a play that began off a turnover by the Griffs, and winged a shot past Barczewski.

With less than four minutes left in the second, Erik Urbank couldn’t settle a bobbling puck and square up for a shot on Close in front of the goal crease, and less than a minute later, Logan Cooley shot wide on a close-range shot against Barczewski.

Then, with 1:56 left in the second, Connor Kurth redirected a pass from Mike Koster past Barczewski to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead going into the third.

But 27 seconds into the third, Bottini took a five-minute major penalty for contact to the head, which was also a game misconduct, after he hit Jackson LaCombe. The five-minute major meant the Gophers could score in the next five minutes without the penalty expiring. The Gophers wasted no time as Jimmy Snuggerud and Brody Lamb scored power-play goals in the next 1:25 to open Minnesota’s lead to 5-2, and Bryce Brodzinski scored with 10:03 left.

Mason Nevers and Brodzinski added goals -- including Brodzinski's second and third goals -- for the Gophers in the final eight minutes.

Next: Canisius' season ends in the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota will face St. Cloud State, which defeated Minnesota State 4-0. Jaxon Castor made 35 saves for St. Cloud State in the first game of the NCAA Tournament regional Thursday afternoon.

Veeti Miettinen and Grant Cruikshank each had a goal and an assist for St. Cloud State (25-12-3), which snapped Minnesota State’s five-game winning streak.

After a scoreless first period in which Minnesota State goalie Keenan Rancier made four saves and Castor made 11, Miettinen’s power-play goal with 7:30 left in the second period gave St. Cloud State a 1-0 lead.

Less than five minutes later, Jack Peart gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead, despite his team being outshot 23-14 through the first two periods.

​Seconds after the Huskies swatted a rolling pick out of the front of the goal crease and behind goalie, Zach Okabe gave St. Cloud State a 3-0 lead with 6:57 left. Cruikshank added an empty-net goal for St. Cloud State with 3:16 left.

Rancier made 17 saves for the Mavericks (25-13-1).