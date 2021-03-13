Canisius hockey advances with sweep of RIT

Keaton Mastrodonato scored a goal and assisted on two others, and Lee Lapid created some breathing room when he scored shorthanded in the third period in Canisius' 6-2 triumph over RIT Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

The win gave Canisius (10-5) a sweep of the best-of-three series against the Tigers (9-9-2) and advanced the Griffs to one Atlantic Hockey Association semifinal on Friday, most likely at AIC in Springfield, Mass., although the brackets will be redrawn with the completion of the AHA playoffs on Sunday.

Max Kouznetsov opened the scoring for Canisius with a first-period goal with Grant Meyer and Jami Virtanen assisting. Meyer's second goal of the season, on the power play, put the Griffs in front to stay at 14:09 of the second.

That score came after Mastrodonato's ninth goal tied the game at 2-2 at 3:39 of the second period.

Lapid's goal was his fifth of the season. Simon Gravel and Logan Destro had the assists on the score which came with 3:49 left and Ryan Miotto serving a tripping minor.

Mitchell Martan and Miotto added empty-net goals to finish off the victory.

Jacob Barczewski made 29 saves in goal for Canisius. Logan Drackett of the Tigers had 19 saves.

