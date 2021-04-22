Canisius High's Blake Haubeil aims for another lofty goal: Playing in the NFL

Yet he hit bumps in the road in 2020, a season already shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hampered by a groin injury, he played in five of Ohio State’s eight games. He made five of seven field-goal attempts, including a 43-yard field goal against Northwestern to help the Buckeyes win the Big Ten championship, and went 24 for 24 on extra points.

Then, just before the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 11 against Alabama, Haubeil learned he tested positive for Covid-19, which kept him out of what should have been his final college game. This was vastly different from having the flu when he played in the 2019 CFP semifinal against Clemson.

“I didn’t feel nearly as bad with Covid, and at first I was like, ‘Oh, why can’t I play?’ ” Haubeil said. “But you look at the data and the statistics, and you see how Covid has affected people, and you do what you need to do to take care of yourself. I wasn’t seriously affected by it directly, it was a lot like cold symptoms, but you know it could affect other people.”

Then, he considered the scope of his final season at Ohio State.

“I was blessed to even have a season,” he said. “We were told in August that we weren’t even going to play this season.”

Preparing for the future