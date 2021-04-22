Canisius High's Blake Haubeil aims for another lofty goal: Playing in the NFL

In one of his first meetings with the Canisius High School football coaching staff, Blake Haubeil was asked to write down his goals.
He wanted to make the Canisius varsity football team.
He wanted to play Division I college football, preferably at a Power Five school.
He wanted to play in the NFL.
For some football players, these goals are imaginable, but realistically, not attainable.
For Haubeil, the first two have been checked off and he hopes to take a significant step toward the third by being selected in the NFL draft next week.
But, rather than worry about whether he will get drafted, the Ohio State kicker has remained unwavering in his focus and his training to help him reach the NFL. That might mean signing as an undrafted free agent.
Draft analysts have Haubeil projected from the fourth-best kicker in this draft class to the eighth. Historically, though, it’s difficult to project where a kicker could be drafted, or if he even will.
“The biggest thing that’s key to being a kicker, or an NFL player, is having a passion for what you do,” said Haubeil, a 2017 Canisius graduate from Amherst. “Being a student of the game.
"People don’t believe me when I say it, because you’re kicking a football, right? But I’ll sit on my couch in the morning, drink coffee and watch an hour of myself kicking, or of someone else kicking. It’s really about having a passion for that and developing it.”
Only three kickers were drafted in 2020: Tyler Bass by the Buffalo Bills at No. 188, Justin Rohrwasser by the New England Patriots at No. 159 and Sam Sloman by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 248. According to ESPN.com, prior to the 2020 draft, only 47 kickers have been drafted since the NFL went to its seven-round draft format in 1994.
In a way, with draft positions at his position being so precious, Haubeil has to distinguish himself even more to be selected.
Success, letdowns and resiliency
Jamie Kohl, the director of Kohl’s Professional Camps and a former Iowa State kicker, knew Haubeil had a future as a kicker when Kohl watched Haubeil deliver a 57-yard field goal through the uprights of a competition at a summer kicking camp. Haubeil was 15 years old, and about to begin his sophomore year of high school.
He saw that even at 15, Haubeil was athletic and had more size than a lot of kickers his age, including many of the kickers whom he competed against at the camp.
“He’s made some physical improvement over the last six or seven years, but the biggest thing has been his maturity, and his growth there,” said Kohl, considered one of the training gurus for high school, college and professional kickers and punters.
“When you’ve handled situations like he’s handled, the confidence he’s had in himself to do what he is able to do is a huge help. Any self-doubt he had has become less and less, because of that.”
As a junior at Canisius in 2015, Haubeil kicked a 61-yard field goal that lifted the Crusaders to a 23-20 win against South Park. He also was a two-time All-Western New York first-team football selection and the No. 2 kicker in the country, according to 247Sports.
Haubeil, Canisius coach Rich Robbins said, handled each kick – whether it was a chip shot or a long boot – with ease, because he had a distinct mindset.
Haubeil didn’t dwell on a miss, or over-celebrate on a make.
“Being a kicker is different, mentally,” Robbins said. “If a lineman misses a block, people may not notice. If a running back gets tackled, you move onto the next play. Kickers, when they go on the field, all eyes are on them. It takes a huge amount of mental discipline to make those kicks.
“With Blake, it was that mental approach, and he always stayed focused on what he needed to do, and his job at hand.”
In four seasons at Ohio State, Haubeil was 28 for 35 on field goals, and was 146 for 146 on extra points. He also handled kickoffs for the Buckeyes, an area in which Kohl said Haubeil can continue to make gains.
Yet he hit bumps in the road in 2020, a season already shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic. Hampered by a groin injury, he played in five of Ohio State’s eight games. He made five of seven field-goal attempts, including a 43-yard field goal against Northwestern to help the Buckeyes win the Big Ten championship, and went 24 for 24 on extra points.
Then, just before the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 11 against Alabama, Haubeil learned he tested positive for Covid-19, which kept him out of what should have been his final college game. This was vastly different from having the flu when he played in the 2019 CFP semifinal against Clemson.
“I didn’t feel nearly as bad with Covid, and at first I was like, ‘Oh, why can’t I play?’ ” Haubeil said. “But you look at the data and the statistics, and you see how Covid has affected people, and you do what you need to do to take care of yourself. I wasn’t seriously affected by it directly, it was a lot like cold symptoms, but you know it could affect other people.”
Then, he considered the scope of his final season at Ohio State.
“I was blessed to even have a season,” he said. “We were told in August that we weren’t even going to play this season.”
Preparing for the future
Haubeil earned his degree in strategic communications after the fall semester. Since the end of Ohio State’s season in January, Haubeil has split his time between Western New York and McKinney, Texas, where Kohl has a training facility for kickers. In Texas, Haubeil worked with NFL kickers and what Kohl labeled “top-end college prospects.”
“Blake is big and strong for the position,” Kohl said. “He also has really good overall coordination and flexibility for someone his size (6 feet, 3 inches and 230 pounds). He’s kicked off in some of the biggest games in college football, so he knows how to handle the pressure well.”
Haubeil also took part in Ohio State’s pro day last month in Columbus, and said in a video conference with reporters that he kicked field goal attempts between 30 and 55 yards, in 5-yard increments. Haubeil also took part in the NFL combine, which moved to a virtual format this year.
He was candid with the NFL teams he spoke with, particularly about his injuries and testing positive for Covid-19.
“I told every team I talked to that I learned something from this season,” Haubeil said. “It was a form of adversity I went through.”
Haubeil was at Canisius High School last week, working on field-goal attempts on the practice field that abuts West Ferry Street. Students in school, distracted by the whack of footballs being kicked, lined up at the windows that overlooked the practice field and watched the NFL hopeful.
At one point, Haubeil lined up for a 50-yard attempt. He stepped in, swung his right leg and followed through with a kick that split the uprights. A cheer came from the Canisius students.
“For Blake, this was on his radar,” Robbins said. “He was very focused on his goal. His kicking game and his rankings developed, and that became a reality when he got a scholarship to Ohio State. Then, he set that goal, in writing, that ‘I want to play in the NFL.’ I reminded him of that, too.
“For us to have that excitement of a guy who is going through this process, the school and the community gets excitement out of it. There’s a pride that we have in these guys, that they can live this and accomplish their dream.”