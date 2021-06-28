 Skip to main content
Canisius High wide receiver Nik McMillan commits to UB football
Canisius St. Francis football (copy)

Canisius receiver Nik McMillan catches a touchdown pass against St. Francis during the first half of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s championship game at the Stransky Sports Complex on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The University at Buffalo football team's recruiting haul grows bigger, and it now includes a Western New York prospect.

Nik McMillan, a wide receiver from Canisius High School, announced Monday night on his social media accounts that he has committed to join the Bulls' 2022 recruiting class. 

McMillan is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver whom 247Sports ranks as the No. 5 recruit in New York, and the No. 123 wide receiver nationally among the 2022 freshman class. 

"All the hard work we've put in together prepared me both physically and mentally to succeed at the next level," McMillan wrote in his post. "After consulting with my family, I am blessed to announce I've COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO."

McMillan was a first-team All-Western New York selection this spring, and caught 18 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns for the Crusaders. McMillan helped Canisius win the Monsignor Martin title game this spring.

McMillan is one of four players who will be seniors in high school this fall who have committed to the Bulls since Friday. He joins Jackson Paradis, a running back from New Hampshire; Bryan Henderson, a defensive lineman from Cincinnati and Mekhi Lynn, a quarterback from Cincinnati.

Additionally, Cortez Braham, a wide receiver at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, will join the Bulls' 2022 recruiting class. 

The early national letter of intent signing period for football is Dec. 15-17.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

