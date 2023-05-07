Canisius High School graduate Troy Gooch had a season-high 15 digs to help UCLA to the NCAA championship in men’s volleyball with a four-set victory against two-time defending champion Hawaii in Fairfax, Va.

Game scores were 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 as the Bruins won the 20th national title in program history and first since 2006. UCLA (31-2) finished the season on a 12-match winning streak.

Gooch also was selected to the NCAA All-Tournament team to cap a season which he was named honorable mention All-American.

A libero, Gooch started every match for the Bruins and handled at least 15 serves in a match without error 18 times entering the weekend. He also was named to the all-tournament team at the UCSB Asics Invitational and named conference defensive player of the week after 13 digs against Concordia-Irvine.

During his time at Canisius, Gooch was named the Monsignor Martin player of the year and to the All-Western New York first team in 2017. He also was named the region’s offensive player of the in 2017 and defensive player of the year in 2015 and ’16.

Gooch played four seasons at Purdue-Fort Wayne before transferring to UCLA to finish his college career as a graduate student.

At Purdue-Fort Wayne, he was a two-time all-conference selection and was named an honorable mention All-American in 2022. He also was recognized as an all-academic selection in the conference for all four seasons.

Gooch’s older brother Trevor is the volleyball coach at Canisius.

The Canisius volleyball team offered congratulations late Saturday night on Twitter. “Your CHS brothers couldn’t be happier or more proud,” the tweet said.