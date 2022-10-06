Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski zones in on growth, improvement

Trevor Large saw the moments when Jacob Barczewski would move into the zone, that psychological plot of real estate where an athlete is locked into his or her craft and seems impenetrable.

As the Canisius hockey team prepares to open the season Friday at Penn State, Large has seen Barczewski occupy that space more and more often, even during the course of the Golden Griffins’ preseason practices.

That might come from the confidence Barczewski built in 2021-22. It might come from the fact that the senior goalie was named one of the Atlantic Hockey Association’s top returning players. Barczewski, though, continues to challenge himself. A full season is still ahead.

“You have to wake up in the morning and hit that switch like, ‘Are you going to take a step closer to be better? Are you going to take a step back?’ That kind of mindset,” Barczewski said. “Even when I’m in practice, there’s a point where a guy thinks he’s going to have an easy move on goal, I’m going to make the extra effort to let them know that it's not going to be that easy in a game, and it's not going to be that easy to change myself to be better, too.

“Every year, I try to find a new gear. It’s important for goalies. Any goalie can go out there and make saves and stop shots from the point or whatever, but whenever it gets to the nitty-gritty, those second-, third-effort saves, that’s what makes the difference. Training myself for that, that’s been the biggest difference.”

That has given Large, Canisius’ sixth-year coach, and the Griffs a boost of confidence as they approach the opening two-game series at Penn State.

“Expectations become higher when you put yourself in that category, of, potentially, the best player in the league,” Large said. “I’ve noticed him, in practice, be very much in the zone. Some of those pucks that were going in a year ago, they’re not going in right now. He has a very clear understanding of what the expectations are and he’s meeting them his way. He’s not trying to be anybody else. He’s trying to be exactly who he is.”

It’s the opening weekend of college hockey season for Niagara; the Purple Eagles begin the season at 8 p.m. Friday at Nebraska-Omaha, the first game of a two-game series against the Mavericks. Niagara returns goalie Noah Veltri and its four leading scorers from 2021-22: forwards Ryan Naumovski (seven goals, 16 assists), Albin Nilsson (eight goals, 13 assists), Ryan Cox (11 goals, eight assists) and Shane Ott (eight goals, 10 assists).

Atlantic Hockey will have a new playoff format this season; of the conference’s 10 teams, only the top eight will make its postseason tournament. Canisius has been picked to finish fifth and Niagara ninth in this season’s Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches poll. American International, the defending conference champion, is the preseason pick to win the conference.

Barczewski is one of three players selected as Atlantic Hockey’s preseason player of the year, joining Sacred Heart forward Neal Shea and RIT forward Carter Wilkie.

The accolades, though, don’t faze Barczewski. Actually, Large said, nothing much seems to faze Barczewski, and that’s a characteristic of being a goalie: the ability not to get too high or too low, and to know what’s in reach of your own control.

“He’s very centered,” Large said. “You’re never going to really know when he’s down, but you’re never going to really know when he’s up, either. He’s always going to elevate you when you interact with him, though.”

Being a goalie is not a role for the psychologically meek, either. Barczewski likens his role to being a pitcher on a baseball team.

“About 85% of the time, you’re trying to hold onto your own mental state,” said Barczewski, who had a 2.42 goals-against average and was 14th in the nation in save percentage (.923) last season. “I like to say it's a 90% mental game to be a goalie, and 10% physical ability.

“Just having the right headspace going into games is the thing that helped me the most. As long as I'm having fun and enjoying it, that's the number one thing, but when it comes to those big games, I’ve found a new gear to dial it in and that's the biggest thing for me.”

He’s been a goalie since he was 5 years old, as he grew up in suburban St. Louis and then played junior hockey with the Janesville (Wis.) Jets of the North American Hockey League and the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League.

“I went into the net and once you go in, you just never come out,” Barczewski said. “I stayed there. I played hockey with some awesome dudes growing up, like my childhood friends, and it’s just fun. And I found myself to be pretty good at it. People would say I'm good at it. I just run out there and have fun. Still, enjoying it to this day is the biggest thing for me, and I still don't feel like it's a job.”

As he’s moved through college, though, he’s gotten more serious about the sport. It seems the sport’s gotten more serious about him, too. Barczewski is Atlantic Hockey’s active leader in wins (28), saves (1,784) and games played (68); last season, he started 29 of Canisius’ 35 games and was an Atlantic Hockey first-team selection.

This summer, Barczewski spent a week in the St. Louis Blues’ prospect development camp in July. He shook off the initial awe of being in the training facility of the team he grew up watching and took in everything, even down to the stack of paperwork he was handed and had to fill out when he arrived. He was one of six St. Louis-area natives who participated in the Blues' camp.

"Once you settle in and get to know it, and see the way an NHL player is treated and how you get treated in that environment, it's definitely something that you'll never forget," Barczewski said. "It was nice to go out and have what I felt like was a strong camp and a good showing in front of the head coach of the St. Louis Blues (Craig Berube), and all their development coaches. You’re around many good hockey players and it's just an experience. It's hard to describe, but especially being in my hometown when I was able to come off the ice and sign autographs for kids. All in all, it was unbelievable.”

Barczewski returned to Canisius for the start of fall classes, with a sharper frame of mind for the start of hockey season.

“It steps up your game, for sure,” he said. “It’s getting to that point where you know where you want to go with your hockey career and you want to end up here, so you have to show people, this is what you have and this is what you’re about.”