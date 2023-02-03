Alton McDermott has known since he was around 9 years old that his grandfather is a Canadian hockey legend. The Canisius College forward has had lots of moments together with "Grampy" – longtime NHL and WHA forward Paul Henderson – and they started when he learned to skate at age 3.

Henderson turned 80 last weekend and was at LECOM Harborcenter to watch the Griffs' game against Niagara. As part of the celebration, Grampy and grandson took part in a ceremonial pregame faceoff with Niagara center Ryan Cox. It came, of course, after yet another airing of Henderson's signature life moment.

On Sept. 28, 1972, Henderson scored what many consider the most important goal in hockey history. In Game 8 of the iconic Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union in Moscow, Henderson banged home his own rebound past Hockey Hall of Famer Vladislav Tretiak to give Canada a 6-5 win and a 4-3-1 victory in the series.

The video rolled, Henderson stood on the bench watching and smiled while the whole building heard the iconic call of legendary broadcaster Foster Hewitt – "Henderson has scored for Canada!"

"He gave me a little pep talk once I got up there," a smiling McDermott said of the faceoff. "He told me to make sure that I won it. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little choked up, watching the video on the Jumbotron, and then skating over there. Those little moments are something that I'll cherish forever."

"Especially on your birthday, it's great," Henderson said. "He's one of my favorite people in the world and so it worked out terrific."

Fun touch at Harborcenter prior to Canisius-Niagara rematch: Team Canada ‘72 hero Paul Henderson does the ceremonial faceoff with his grandson, Griff forward Alton McDermott (91). #Leafs pic.twitter.com/7TfS8Vgc6k — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 29, 2023

McDermott, a sophomore forward, is fourth on the team with six goals and has 10 points in 22 games. Canisius (8-13-3) is playing No. 18 RIT at 7 p.m. Friday in Harborcenter, hosting the first nationally ranked visiting team in more than two years. The schools meet again at 7 Saturday night in Rochester.

Henderson is a regular at Canisius games with his wife, Eleanor, just as they have been throughout McDermott's youth hockey career. September marked the 50th anniversary of the Summit Series and there were celebrations across Canada and around the world, notably a ceremony at the House of Commons in Ottawa, where Henderson was among surviving players honored by Canada's parliament.

"It seems it's as big news today as it was back then," Henderson said. "We got a standing ovation down at the parliament for five minutes. Five of them said what that meant to the country and even (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau talked about that goal and how he said it united our country better than anything else.

"Fifty years later, and you still hear different stories. People don't ask questions. They want to tell me what they were doing, who they were with and how they felt. And so I just sit back and just listen to the stories."

Henderson was thankful to make all the moments of the last year because he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2009, and given no more than five years to live. A clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., has been credited with saving his life.

"Eleanor and I decided that we're not gonna let cancer define us, that we're gonna take every day, get up and give it the best shot we can," Henderson said. "And when tomorrow shows up, we'll do the same thing again. So now it's all these years later, I'm having the ball. There's a great thrill to watch your grandson play at a high level."

"It's amazing, really," McDermott said. "His attitude is, 'I refuse to have a bad day.' His thinking is I don't know how many days I have left, so I refuse to have a bad day, be grateful every day and make this one the best. So that's the biggest lesson I've learned from him."

Henderson spent the Summit Series on a line with Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Ron Ellis and Philadelphia standout Bobby Clarke, who was still a couple of seasons away from winning the first of his two Stanley Cups. They were the only line that played all eight games of the series together and Henderson scored five goals in the four games in Russia, including three game-winners, after Canada dropped three of four in its homeland before going to Moscow.

"We needed to get out of town. Even our families didn't like us," Henderson joked of Team Canada's early struggles. "Then we started to find our team. They were so far ahead of us in physical conditioning that it took a while for us to catch up."

Henderson said one of his favorite moments over the years was his 2012 induction into the International Hockey Hall of Fame in Stockholm, Sweden. Tretiak, the iconic Soviet goalie, was a surprise choice to introduce Henderson.

"He said some nice things and then he looked at me and he said, 'Paul, I know why you scored that last goal. I've looked at those replays over and over. And Paul, the reason you scored that goal, and he must have looked at me for five seconds, that was very bad goaltending.' He gave me a big hug. What a great moment. The guy was fabulous."

McDermott has learned even more about Henderson and Team Canada while helping to do research with author Sean Mitton on a 50th anniversary retrospective, "When Canada Shut Down".

"Sean has a big Google drive and he sent it to all of us so we've just combed through hours and hours of footage," said McDermott, a finance/management major. "I'm kind of a history buff so even if it wasn't Grampy, I'd love that stuff. There was the one video of them in Red Square. And he had the bright red pants on just totally the '70s. So I poked fun at him a little for that. I heard stories but now I could see him as a mid-20s NHL player. I'll never forget the first Zoom call I had with Sean. I called Grampy after and said, 'You must have been a pretty cool guy."

Henderson can't go to Maple Leafs games in Toronto anymore because he's quickly recognized and mobbed. He and his wife often laugh how they can walk into Harborcenter pretty anonymously.

"She says, 'It amazes me, you're not recognized that much over here,'" Henderson said. "It's perfect really. You always might have a few people and this game I took a lot of pictures with people and I don't mind doing that."

"He's the first one to say, 'I can't believe people still care about this moment and it's the second generation now,' " McDermott noted. "It's someone's kids coming through now, the people who say, 'You're my dad's favorite.' And I know it will never get old for him or for the rest of us as well."