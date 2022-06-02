Canisius faces major challenge vs. big names in NCAA baseball regional

The challenge for Canisius College is a massive one. But while going against some perennial heavy hitters in college baseball, there is this nugget from the school's NCAA regional trip to Miami: The Griffs are the only one of the four teams heading into the regional on a winning streak.

Canisius (29-23) has won six straight and 20 of its last 30. The Griffs took four games at the MAAC Tournament by a combined score of 43-15 and have momentum. They aren't trying to right their ship.

Exactly when the Griffs try to stay on their roll may be in question. Their first-round game in Coral Gables, Fla., against the University of Miami (39-18) was moved from noon to 10 a.m. Friday, but heavy rain is threatening the first two days of the tournament. Arizona (37-23) and Ole Miss (32-22) are the other two teams. They will meet after the Griffs and Hurricanes. All games in the double-elimination regional are on ESPN Plus.

"Something we've been saying all year is, 'No matter what, no matter when, no matter who, no matter how,' " Griffs graduate student first baseman Mike Steffan said Thursday on a video call prior to practice in Florida. "We're down here to play baseball. We know the weather's not looking great. We'll play at 10 a.m. We'll play at 10 at night. For us, we're just ready to play. We found out through adversity, not only in our careers, but this year, as well.

"And with what happened in Buffalo a few weeks ago (the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, less than a mile from campus), we're playing for our community. We're playing for more than us. We're out here to do something special for our city."

Miami (39-18) is the No. 6 overall seed and has advanced to the College World Series all seven times it got a top-8 seed, last in 2016. The Canes have four national titles and lead the nation this year with 13 wins against Top-25 programs. But Miami finished its season 2-6, including a 16-3 thumping at the hands of Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

Arizona also has four national titles and seven CWS appearances, including a win over Miami in Omaha in 2016. But the Wildcats come into this tourney just 2-5 in its last seven games. Ole Miss, which has lost three of four, was a surprise choice to even make the field. The Rebels last made the CWS in 2014. Canisius, meanwhile, is 0-6 in its three previous NCAA trips.

"You need to manage things because, I think, it's easy for people to see the slate of opponents we have and be in a little bit shock and awe," said fifth-year Canisius coach Matt Mazurek. "We're playing with the best of the best. SEC, Pac 12 and the ACC. Those are the best baseball conferences in the nation. But we've put ourselves in a situation with the best of the best because from the first meeting of the year we believed we belong there. We're going to give it our best shot and see what it takes."

Mazurek said he was still deciding on a Game 1 starting pitcher between MAAC tourney MVP Matt Duffy and lefty Chris Pouliot, both of whom are 8-2.

"It's a special opportunity for our program," Steffan said. "In our non-conference slate at the start of the season, when we see a Power Five school, we kind of marked that on our schedule, because we want to prove that we can play with the top dogs in the country. We believe we have the skill, the talent, the work ethic, so we're just kind of here to prove ourselves and to try and do something special."

Buffalo wing shake on the menu

The games will be played at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The 5,000-seat Miami facility was rebranded in Rodriguez's name after A-Rod, a Miami native, donated $3.9 million to fund renovations in 2007. Total attendance for the season has reached over 110,000, the most since 2016.

A longtime fixture on the concession menu are "Mark Light shakes," with a few dozen milk shake options that include one in honor of Miami's opponent.

For the NCAA regional, the school has unveiled an "Arizona Prickly Pear" margarita flavor and the "Ole Miss Hotty Toddy" featuring vanilla, cinnamon and bourbon flavor. For Canisius? What else but the Buffalo Wing shake?

It features vanilla, ranch dressing and hot sauce but quickly sparked the requisite Buffalo argument. Later Friday, the shakes' Twitter feed announced, "We hear you Twitter world. No need to argue – you can have your choice of #ranch or #bluecheese."

