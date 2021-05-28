Canisius faces elimination game after losing on Rider comeback

Canisius upset No. 1 seed Fairfield on Wednesday. Now the Golden Griffins will have to do it again on Friday to remain alive in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs in Fairfield, Conn.
After holding off Rider for seven innings, Golden Griffin relievers could not keep it up. The Broncs scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 2-2, then won, 4-3, on a walkoff single by pinch hitter John Volpe in the bottom of the ninth to win it.
Rider left 10 men on base through the first seven innings, but Canisius pitchers kept working out of trouble. A pair of double plays helped. Starter Ryan Boyer, who had shut out Rider on a seven-inning two-hitter in the regular season, pitched five innings of shutout ball. It started badly for Boyer when he hit the leadoff batter with a pitch and the next Bronc reached on an infield error. He recovered, however.
Lefty Kyle Warner kept the Broncs off the board until the eighth when Rider filled the bases with a walk and two singles. Jarod Burmaster (Fredonia, Niagara County CC) took over and gave up a two-run single to Jordan Erbe then retired the next two batters to keep it tied.
Canisius scored in the top of the ninth when Jacob Victor hit a sacrifice fly to center with one out after singles by Mike Mazzara (Canisius), Kyle Kush and pinch-hitter Mike Steffan (Williamsville East) filled the bases. However, Canisius, which left nine runners on base itself, could not add on when cleanup hitter Vinny Chiarenza (St. Joe’s) flied out to center against Joe Papeo, the fourth Rider pitcher in the game.
Burmaster walked Sean McGeehan on four pitches to lead off the Rider ninth and Will Frank (St. Joe’s) took over. He walked No. 4 batter Socrates Bardatsos before Brian Skettini popped out on a bunt attempt. A wild pitch moved both Rider runners to scoring position before Volpe’s single to right field on a 1-ball, 2-strike pitch ended it.
Fairfield stayed alive with a 3-1 victory over Monmouth in an elimination game earlier on Thursday.
The host Stags (36-2) will face Canisius (20-14) at 11 a.m. on Alumni Diamond on the Fairfield campus. Canisius defeated the Stags, 4-1, in the opening game on Wednesday behind freshman right-hander Matt Duffy.
Starting pitchers coach Matt Mazurek has not used yet in the playoffs are Joe Barberio (3-3) and Andrew Fron (1-2). Fairfield’s No. 3 starter John Signore, who struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in the Stags’ victory over Monmouth on Thursday, could get the start for the home team.