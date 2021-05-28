Canisius faces elimination game after losing on Rider comeback

Canisius upset No. 1 seed Fairfield on Wednesday. Now the Golden Griffins will have to do it again on Friday to remain alive in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs in Fairfield, Conn.

After holding off Rider for seven innings, Golden Griffin relievers could not keep it up. The Broncs scored twice in the eighth to tie the game at 2-2, then won, 4-3, on a walkoff single by pinch hitter John Volpe in the bottom of the ninth to win it.

Rider left 10 men on base through the first seven innings, but Canisius pitchers kept working out of trouble. A pair of double plays helped. Starter Ryan Boyer, who had shut out Rider on a seven-inning two-hitter in the regular season, pitched five innings of shutout ball. It started badly for Boyer when he hit the leadoff batter with a pitch and the next Bronc reached on an infield error. He recovered, however.

Lefty Kyle Warner kept the Broncs off the board until the eighth when Rider filled the bases with a walk and two singles. Jarod Burmaster (Fredonia, Niagara County CC) took over and gave up a two-run single to Jordan Erbe then retired the next two batters to keep it tied.