Canisius College's streak ends; Angel Parker saves Niagara University women

Fairfield ended Canisius College's five-game win streak in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 66-53 triumph over the Golden Griffins on Saturday at Alumni Hall in Fairfield, Conn. and avoided getting swept in the two game series.

After Canisius scored the first basket of the game, the Stags ran off 11 points over the next 4:07 and never were behind. Fairfield led 33-21 at the half and the Griffs could never get the deficit under nine points.

Malek Green had 14 points to lead Canisius for the second game in a row. Majesty Brandon had 10 points and Arman Harried had 10. Jacco Fritz led Canisius with 10 rebounds.

Jesus Cruz had 17 points and Jake Wojcik 16 for Fairfield.

The loss prevented Canisius (6-4 overall and the MAAC) from moving closer to Monmouth (10-5), Siena (8-3), Saint Peter's (8-5) and Iona (5-3) in the conference standings. The Griffs will be home for night games on Friday and Saturday against Manhattan.

