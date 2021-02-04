Canisius College women's basketball ends season due to Covid-19, safety concerns

The Covid-19 pandemic wore on Scott Hemer and on the Canisius women’s basketball program as the season continued.
Most recently, Canisius’ basketball activities had been paused for more than a month, due to positive Covid-19 tests in the program, and Hemer, the Golden Griffins' third-year coach, said his roster had been impacted by injuries that did not allow the Griffs to resume their schedule until at least mid-February.
Within the last week, the Griffs reached a point in the season where it became too tenuous to continue the 2020-21 schedule.
As a result, Canisius’ athletic department announced Thursday that the women’s basketball team will discontinue the remainder of season due to the pandemic, and due to health and safety concerns.
“It’s exhausting for all of us, just to not know what is next,” Hemer said. “Not knowing when the next exposure is that may force them into quarantine, or when you might get another positive test. Or preparing for a home game and having it postponed 24 hours before, or having the destination of a trip changed in a matter of 24 hours. Because of the situation we were at, not being able to get on the floor until right before the next game we were scheduled to play, and trying to squeeze a lot of games in prior to the conference tournament, continuing the season simply was not justified.”
The team’s current pause would not allow the Griffs to return to game action until at least Feb. 18, and non-Covid-19 related injuries have affected the team’s roster, which has further impacted the program’s ability to safely practice and compete.
“As difficult as it was to end our season like this, the health and the safety of the student-athletes has to be the primary reason we’re doing this,” Hemer said. “It was becoming difficult to maintain that, in light of injuries, quarantine and protocols.”
Canisius athletic director Bill Maher said the decision to cancel the remainder of the season involved the athletes in the women’s basketball program, the coaches and school and athletic administrators, as well as input from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“These are decisions you don’t make in a vacuum,” Maher said. “We’ve always been very concerned about the mental and physical health of all the athletes throughout this, and the repeated quarantines have been challenging.
“But with women’s basketball, the big issue started last Friday, when we had three women’s basketball positives, and two more Tier 1 positives. With the three student-athletes, when you put them in isolation, and then the return-to-play cardiac protocol, that put them to returning around the third week of February, when they can step back on the court.”
Hemer also saw how the pandemic, pauses and quarantines and isolation protocols were impacting players, in some of their day-to-day interactions, as well as through some of the stress and anxiety that they were showing. Hemer said he brought those concerns to Canisius’ administration, who encouraged the women’s basketball program to have further discussions about continuing the season.
“Collectively, we came to a decision, as hard as it was, that this was the right thing to do for them,” Hemer said.
Said Maher: “I did not want to continue to drag out the inevitable.”
Canisius finishes the season 0-5 and 0-4 in the MAAC. The Griffs haven’t played since Dec. 20, when they were swept at Saint Peter’s. The Griffs initially paused activities Jan. 3 due to a positive test among their Tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches, medical staff and officials, and Hemer said they resumed practices just before a scheduled series Jan. 30-31 at Manhattan.
Maher said the women’s basketball team will continue training and will continue Covid-19 surveillance testing.
“Since Christmas, we haven’t had a significant amount of practice time without limited numbers on the floor,” Hemer said. “When you have only four kids cleared to participate, it’s difficult to have a truly competitive environment where players are getting better.
“But now, we’re in a position to get healthy the right way, and now we can truly focus on getting better.”
The Griffs are the first women’s team in the MAAC to opt out of the season, and the 11th Division I women's program to opt out due to Covid-19 concerns, along with Duke, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, SMU, Dixie State, San Jose State, Cal State-Northridge and Vermont. The eight-school Ivy League also canceled its 2020-21 winter athletic seasons, including women's basketball.
The MAAC will continue its women's basketball season with 10 teams, and will have 10 teams in its postseason tournament instead of 11. A MAAC spokesperson told the News in an email that instead of a women's tournament game between the No. 6 and No. 11 seeds, the No. 6 seed in the MAAC will earn a first-round bye in the tournament, which is scheduled for March 8-13 in Atlantic City, N.J.