Canisius College women's basketball ends season due to Covid-19, safety concerns

Most recently, Canisius’ basketball activities had been paused for more than a month, due to positive Covid-19 tests in the program, and Hemer, the Golden Griffins' third-year coach, said his roster had been impacted by injuries that did not allow the Griffs to resume their schedule until at least mid-February.

“It’s exhausting for all of us, just to not know what is next,” Hemer said. “Not knowing when the next exposure is that may force them into quarantine, or when you might get another positive test. Or preparing for a home game and having it postponed 24 hours before, or having the destination of a trip changed in a matter of 24 hours. Because of the situation we were at, not being able to get on the floor until right before the next game we were scheduled to play, and trying to squeeze a lot of games in prior to the conference tournament, continuing the season simply was not justified.”