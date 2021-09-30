Canisius College requires vaccination for attendance at all home sporting events

Canisius College announced Thursday that spectators over the age of 12 who attend home sporting events must show proof of receiving at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, beginning Monday.

On Oct. 29, Canisius will require spectators to show proof of full vaccination at its sporting events, including events at Koessler Athletic Center, KeyBank Center, LECOM Harborcenter and at the Burt Flickinger Center pool at Erie Community College.

Canisius' athletic department said in a statement Thursday that acceptable proof of vaccination for entry to sporting events include a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass, the CLEAR Digital Vaccine Card, a Canadian Vaccination Receipt or a digital vaccine verification card issued by states other the New York. Photos of vaccine cards will not be accepted.

Canisius also is requiring its faculty, staff and students to receive the Covid-19 vaccine; faculty and staff must submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 22; and students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

Vaccinated fans do not need to wear a mask during outdoor events at the Demske Sports Complex, as long as social distancing can be maintained.