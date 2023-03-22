FARGO, N.D. – Keaton Mastrodonato became the face and voice of confidence for the Canisius College hockey team as he and teammate Jacob Barczewski sat on the podium Wednesday afternoon inside Scheels Arena.

You’re almost obligated to show a certain mettle when your team is facing the No. 1 team in the country.

“We’re here for a reason,” said Mastrodonato, who is Canisius’ leading scorer (16 goals, 20 assists). “We’re here to win. The guys are going to be ready. We’re going to scout. We’re going to be ready for an opponent in Minnesota. But the biggest thing is, internally, continue to do the things that are making us successful as a group and building on that, moving forward.”

The Griffs (20-18-3) face Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET Thursday in an NCAA Tournament game at Scheels Arena. The winner will face either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State on Saturday for a berth in the Frozen Four, which is scheduled for April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The Golden Gophers (26-9-1) are the top seed in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament, and are the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls.

Minnesota’s roster includes 14 NHL draft picks. The Gophers have one of the most potent lines in college hockey in Logan Cooley, Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud, who have combined for 142 points (60 goals, 82 assists). Cooley and Knies are finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in Division I college hockey.

Minnesota is second in the country in scoring, averaging 4.08 goals per game.

The Griffs believe they can hang with one of college hockey’s aristocrats. That belief is acute and intense, and developed out of a season in which they began 5-11-1, then finished fourth in Atlantic Hockey Association’s regular-season standings. Canisius won a pair of three-game playoff series against Army and Niagara, and defeated Holy Cross 3-0 on Saturday in the Atlantic Hockey championship game.

It is also bred from familiarity.

“It comes from practicing every day, trusting each other, and we have a lot of confidence, in every one of us,” said forward Ryan Miotto, who has 17 goals and 17 assists, and a team-leading eight power-play goals. “We started out slow, but came together as a team, and we always believed in this group. It just took us a little bit of time to get going, and we’re here, now.”

That confidence also comes from senior leadership, including Miotto, Mastrodonato and Barczewski, Canisius’ goalie.

“They’ve been highly decorated in our conference,” Griffs coach Trevor Large said. “They want this opportunity. This is why they play college hockey. It makes it easier as a coach because I’m sitting here, listening to them and going, ‘They are ready.’

“This is a group that’s been doing this for months. This is what we’ve been practicing for. The reality that it came true is exciting and real. But we have a very determined and focused group. That’s built a lot of confidence in Griffs, everywhere.”

The Golden Gophers have a swagger that comes with being No. 1. They’re also keenly aware of their standing as the tournament’s top dog. Humility, Minnesota’s players said, has become a component of their pursuit of the program’s first national championship since 2003.

“All eyes are on number one,” Snuggerud said. “That’s the most exciting and it’s also the most scary thing.

“Having a target on your back, there’s a lot of upsets in college hockey, and just having that No. 1 target, playing a 16 seed, is something that you can’t take, as a team, lightly.”

The Gophers also know they are in hostile territory.

Playing in North Dakota, Canisius may have a longstanding college hockey rivalry on its side. Before Minnesota began play in the Big Ten’s hockey conference in 2013, the North Dakota-Minnesota college hockey rivalry was one of the fiercest in the sport, when the two teams squared off in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Old habits die hard in this part of the country.

Canisius had an unusual request as it packed its equipment and its confidence for North Dakota: Bring along thousands of Canisius t-shirts to Fargo, so that the locals could wear them and act as a de facto cheering squad-slash-fan base for the Griffs.

The Griffs made it. The shirts did not. Regardless, some local support should only help buoy Canisius' self-assurance.

“We have belief in each and every one of the guys in this locker room,” Mastrodonato said. “We’re confident in our abilities. We’re here for a reason. And we’re going to make a statement.”