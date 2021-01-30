Canisius College hockey falls to RIT

Canisius College opened a series of three games in a four-day stretch against RIT with a 3-2 loss to the Tigers in their Atlantic Hockey Association men's hockey game in Rochester.

It was the first game for the Golden Griffins since a 3-0 victory over Mercyhurst on Jan. 3, and the loss dropped their record to 3-2 both over and the AHA.

RIT scored three first-period goals. The first by Will Calverley at 1:14, the second by Andrew Petrucci at 16:36 and the third on the power play by Caleb Moretz at 18:36.

Both Canisius goals were in the second period and by freshmen. Jami Virtanen scored at 3:47 with assists from Grant Mayer and Max Kouznetsov. Kouznetsov scored at 5:38 on the power play with Mitchell Martan and David Melaragni assisting.

Canisius goalie Matt Ladd, a junior from Getzville, made 30 saves. Logan Drackett had 20 saves for RIT.

The next two games between the teams will be at LECOM Harborcenter at 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

