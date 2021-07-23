Canisius College hires Sahar Nusseibeh as women's basketball coach

Canisius College announced on Friday that Sahar Nusseibeh will be its new women’s basketball coach.
Nusseibeh takes over the Canisius program after spending the last two seasons at Miami (Ohio) University, where she was the defensive coordinator for the women’s basketball team. Canisius is Nusseibeh's first college head coaching job.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS | Canisius announces that the #Griffs have officially hired Sahar Nusseibeh (@Coach_Sahar) as the 10th head coach in program history.— Canisius Women’s Basketball (@GriffsWBB) July 23, 2021
“I am thrilled and honored to join Canisius College and serve as head coach of our women’s basketball program,” Nusseibeh said in a statement released Friday by Canisius. “From the moment I walked into the Koessler Athletic Center and met with fellow head coaches, administrators and most importantly, the student-athletes, I knew this was the perfect place to build something special. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such high-quality people who possess a ‘find a way’ mindset, who have pride in Canisius College and who put the well-being and development of our student-athletes first.”
Nusseibeh replaces Scott Hemer, who resigned last month after three seasons of coaching the Golden Griffins. The Griffs were 0-5 and 0-4 in the MAAC this season; Canisius’ athletic department announced Feb. 4 that its women’s basketball team would discontinue the remainder of its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to health and safety concerns.
Nusseibeh will be the 10th head coach in program history, and Canisius will formally introduce Nusseibeh on Tuesday.
Nusseibeh also takes over a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2008-09, when the Griffs were 24-9 under former coach Terry Zeh.
Prior to joining the Redhawks’ staff, Nusseibeh spent three seasons (2016-17 through 2018-19) as the associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and defensive coordinator at Manhattan College. She also coached at Bowling Green and was a graduate assistant at Cincinnati.
Nusseibeh played college basketball at American University, where she was a forward who was an All-Rookie selection in the Patriot League in 2005-06, and helped American win two regular-season Patriot League titles and earn two berths in the WNIT.
“Coach Nusseibeh is a respected recruiter and developer of talent who has experience both in our league and within our region. Her work helping rebuild the Manhattan program into a championship contender within our own conference was something that impressed me,” Canisius athletic director Bill Maher said in a statement.
