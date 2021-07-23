Canisius College hires Sahar Nusseibeh as women's basketball coach

Canisius College announced on Friday that Sahar Nusseibeh will be its new women’s basketball coach.

Nusseibeh takes over the Canisius program after spending the last two seasons at Miami (Ohio) University, where she was the defensive coordinator for the women’s basketball team. Canisius is Nusseibeh's first college head coaching job.

“I am thrilled and honored to join Canisius College and serve as head coach of our women’s basketball program,” Nusseibeh said in a statement released Friday by Canisius. “From the moment I walked into the Koessler Athletic Center and met with fellow head coaches, administrators and most importantly, the student-athletes, I knew this was the perfect place to build something special. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such high-quality people who possess a ‘find a way’ mindset, who have pride in Canisius College and who put the well-being and development of our student-athletes first.”

Nusseibeh replaces Scott Hemer, who resigned last month after three seasons of coaching the Golden Griffins. The Griffs were 0-5 and 0-4 in the MAAC this season; Canisius’ athletic department announced Feb. 4 that its women’s basketball team would discontinue the remainder of its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to health and safety concerns.