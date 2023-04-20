The Canisius College hockey team will now look for a new option in the goal crease for the 2023-24 season.

Jacob Barczewski, who played for the Golden Griffins for four seasons and backstopped them to the NCAA Tournament in March, announced Thursday on his social media accounts that he will transfer to Michigan for his final season of eligibility.

"Thank you @GriffsHockey for an unforgettable 4 years of memories and friendships that will last a lifetime," Barczewski wrote in posts on Twitter and on Instagram. "Excited for the next chapter with @umichhockey!"

Barczewski joins a program that went to the Frozen Four this season; Quinnipiac defeated the Wolverines 5-2 in a national semifinal.

Barczewski helped the Golden Griffins reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years, by virtue of winning the Atlantic Hockey Association championship and earning the conference's automatic bid to the 16-team national tournament. As a senior, Barczewski started all 32 games, and had a save percentage of .918 and a goals-against average of 2.64. He was 16-15-1 and had three shutouts this season.

In four seasons with the Griffs, Barczewski had a 2.61 goals-against average, a save percentage of .917, and was 44-42-8 with six shutouts.

At Michigan, Barczewski will likely compete for the opening left by goalie Erik Portillo, a former Buffalo Sabres prospect who is now in the Los Angeles Kings' organization. Portillo signed an amateur tryout agreement last week with the Kings' American Hockey League team, the Ontario (Calif.) Reign.