Canisius College faces Fairfield powerhouse in MAAC finals opener

Canisius College (19-14, 17-13 MAAC) will face a difficult task when it opens the final round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball championships at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fairfield, Conn.
Not only do coach Matt Mazurek's fourth-seeded Golden Griffin have to face the No. 1-seeded Fairfield Stags on their home diamond, Alumni Field, they will be meeting the hottest Division I baseball team in the nation. Fairfield is 35-1, easily the best record in its baseball history and includes a 28-game winning streak that began with a four-game sweep of the Griffs in the season-opening series in Fairfield on March 20-21.
Since their lone loss to Siena, 6-1 in seven innings in the opener of a doubleheader on May 2, the Stags have won eight in a row.
Fairfield slugged nine home runs in outscoring the Griffs, 34-11, in the opening four-game series.
Besides that, the Stags are ranked No. 1 in New England, achieved a national ranking for the first time, have posted the lowest earned-run average, the most shutouts and lowest WHIP (walks, hits per inning pitched) in NCAA Division I.
"We're definitely excited to see how this goes," Mazurek said from the team bus on Tuesday en route to Connecticut. "I think we're a different team than when we played them. We have guys playing well they haven't seen and we will throw some pitchers that they haven't seen."
Ten different Canisius pitchers have recorded 13.1 or more innings this season. Kyle Warner (Springville, 4-2), Will Frank (St. Joe's, 2-3), Andrew Fron (Kenmore West, 1-2) and Ryan Boyer (2-1) have made four or more starts. Jarod Burmaster (Fredonia/NCCC, 1-0) has made 10 mound appearances but no starts.
"We'll probably go with a right-hander," Mazurek said of his pitching choice for Game 1. Warner is the only lefty among the possibilities.
Mazurek anticipates left-hander Michael Sansone (8-0), who has a 2-0 career record with a 3.21 ERA against Canisius, to start for the Stags.
Is Fairfield the best MAAC team Mazurek has seen in his time in the league?
"It's hard to judge playing mostly conference games," Mazurek said. "They've had a lot of things work in their favor. They haven't had many injuries or any Covid issues, but you can't take anything away from them. They have veterans on the mound and in their lineup, and they are consistent. They play baseball real well."
No. 2 seed Monmouth will face No. 3 Rider at 3 p.m. in the other opening-round game of the double-elimination tournament, which will continue through Saturday.