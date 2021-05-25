Canisius College faces Fairfield powerhouse in MAAC finals opener

Canisius College (19-14, 17-13 MAAC) will face a difficult task when it opens the final round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball championships at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Fairfield, Conn.

Not only do coach Matt Mazurek's fourth-seeded Golden Griffin have to face the No. 1-seeded Fairfield Stags on their home diamond, Alumni Field, they will be meeting the hottest Division I baseball team in the nation. Fairfield is 35-1, easily the best record in its baseball history and includes a 28-game winning streak that began with a four-game sweep of the Griffs in the season-opening series in Fairfield on March 20-21.

Since their lone loss to Siena, 6-1 in seven innings in the opener of a doubleheader on May 2, the Stags have won eight in a row.

Fairfield slugged nine home runs in outscoring the Griffs, 34-11, in the opening four-game series.

Besides that, the Stags are ranked No. 1 in New England, achieved a national ranking for the first time, have posted the lowest earned-run average, the most shutouts and lowest WHIP (walks, hits per inning pitched) in NCAA Division I.