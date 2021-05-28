Canisius College eliminated by Fairfield in MAAC baseball playoffs

Canisius College’s baseball season ended Friday morning with an 8-1 loss to No. 1 seed and host Fairfield in the championship round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference playoffs in Connecticut.

It was the second loss in the championship round for the Griffs (20-15). Fairfield faced another elimination game against Rider on Friday afternoon at 1. A win by the Stags would bring a final game for the championship and the MAAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament on Saturday.

Senior right-hander Trey McLoughlin shut down the Golden Griffins’ attack while his teammates were scoring runs against a parade of Canisius pitchers. McLoughlin allowed three hits and struck out 11 in 6.1 innings. The first five in the Canisius batting order went 0-for-18, while the host Stags cracked out 11 hits, 10 of them singles, against Canisius starter Andrew Fron (Kenmore West) and six relievers. The only Canisius pitchers without a run charged against them were Joe Barberio, the sixth of the seven hurlers called on by coach Matt Mazurek, and Jarod Burmaster, who walked both of the batters he faced.

Leading 3-0 after four innings, Fairfield broke the game open with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. The runs in the sixth crossed when Barberio hit a batter with the bases full and a gave up a two-run single to Mike Becchetti.