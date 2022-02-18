Canisius College drops mask mandate for indoor sporting events

Canisius College's athletic department announced Friday that fans who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and who attend athletic events either on campus at the Koessler Athletic Center or at LECOM Harborcenter will no longer be required to wear masks.

However, all fans ages 12 and older will still be required to show proof of vaccination for entry into any Canisius home sporting event. Attendees ages 12 and under who are unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times.

Fans who attend Canisius events and who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks.

The announcement comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Erie County continues to drop. According to the New York Times' Covid-19 tracking dashboard, Erie County has had a 68% drop in daily cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, while Niagara County has had a 69% drop in daily cases.

The Canisius men's basketball team will host Niagara at 1 p.m. Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins hockey team hosts Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.