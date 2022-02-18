 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius College drops mask mandate for indoor sporting events
0 comments

Canisius College drops mask mandate for indoor sporting events

Support this work for $1 a month
UB at Canisius women's basketball

Canisius coach Scott Hemer calls out to his players in the first quarter at Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Masks will no longer be required to attend Canisius College athletic events for people ages 12 and older who can prove vaccination.

 Mark Mulville / News file photo

Canisius College's athletic department announced Friday that fans who are vaccinated against Covid-19 and who attend athletic events either on campus at the Koessler Athletic Center or at LECOM Harborcenter will no longer be required to wear masks. 

However, all fans ages 12 and older will still be required to show proof of vaccination for entry into any Canisius home sporting event. Attendees ages 12 and under who are unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times. 

Fans who attend Canisius events and who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks. 

The announcement comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Erie County continues to drop. According to the New York Times' Covid-19 tracking dashboard, Erie County has had a 68% drop in daily cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, while Niagara County has had a 69% drop in daily cases.

The Canisius men's basketball team will host Niagara at 1 p.m. Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins hockey team hosts Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News