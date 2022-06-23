Canisius College basketball cuts ties with Sarion McGee following weapons arrest, bail hearing

An athlete who was recruited by the Canisius College men’s basketball program will no longer be a part of the program, even after he was granted bail in State Supreme Court on Thursday.

Canisius athletic director Bill Maher told the News on Thursday evening that Sarion McGee will not join the Golden Griffins men’s basketball team as a transfer due to the gravity of the weapons charges that McGee faces related to his arrest June 12 on Canisius' campus.

McGee faces 15 felony charges: two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the high-capacity magazines, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. If convicted of the most serious charge, he would face 15 years in prison.

“Given the severity of the charges he’s facing, he will not be a member of the program,” Maher said.

Maher said the admissions process for McGee was not complete at the time of his arrest and ensuing court hearings related to his arrest, first in Buffalo City Court last week and on Thursday in State Supreme Court.

The decision by Canisius came after State Supreme Court Judge Debra Givens set bail for McGee at $100,000, according to the Associated Press. Last week, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio refused to make a bail ruling for McGee.

McGee, 23, was arrested outside of the Koessler Athletic Center on Canisius’ campus nearly two weeks ago, after campus police found two handguns, a shotgun and high-capacity magazines in his car. According to court documents, campus police found the guns and magazines during a scan of parking tags in the center’s parking lot.

During McGee’s initial hearing last week in Buffalo City Court, his lawyer, Michael Seibert, told reporters that the guns were legally registered in Wisconsin and were in his car, along with many of his personal belongings, as he was moving from his hometown of Milwaukee to Buffalo to join the Canisius men’s basketball program.

McGee had signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Golden Griffins as a transfer from John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., and also played at Grambling State University in Louisiana during the 2020-21 season. Canisius' athletic department announced McGee's signing at the end of April.

Maher said Canisius’ coaching staff did its due diligence in the process of recruiting McGee to the program, and that signing a National Letter of Intent to join a program is contingent upon admission to the college.

“The coaching staff felt comfortable with Sarion and with his mother,” Maher said. “The narrative right now is not reflective of our experience with Sarion and the young man they got to know.”

