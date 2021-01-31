 Skip to main content
Canisius basketball postponed due to positive Covid-19 test
Canisius basketball postponed due to positive Covid-19 test

Canisius Marist

Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon does not like a call against Marist during a game at the Koessler Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The second game of the Canisius men's basketball team's weekend series against Quinnipiac has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The Canisius athletic department announced Sunday morning that its scheduled men's basketball game on Sunday at the Koessler Atheltic Center was postponed due to a positive test among the Golden Griffins' Tier 1 personnel, which includes athletes, coaches, trainers, officials and managers. 

The postponement of the game Sunday came a day after Canisius' scheduled game against Quinnipiac on Saturday was postponed due to an inconclusive Covid-19 test among the Griffs' Tier 1 personnel.

Canisius' athletic department said in a statement on Sunday that the newest positive test was found through Canisius’ weekly testing efforts, and that the positive test is unrelated to the inconclusive test that forced the postponement of Saturday’s game.

The new dates for the Quinnipiac-Canisius series will be announced at a later date. The Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) have not played since Jan. 2, when they swept a series against Saint Peter's.

The Griffs initially paused activities on Jan. 6, due to a positive test among their Tier 1 personnel, and resumed practices in the week leading up to the scheduled series against Quinnipiac.

The Griffs are scheduled to play Wednesday at Siena in Loudonville, but an athletic department spokesperson told the News that it is yet to be determined if the Griffs will again pause activities. Canisius' athletic department and the MAAC will work to reconfigure the remainder of the Griffs' schedule. 

