 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion
0 comments
top story

Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion

Support this work for $1 a month
canisius-logo1

​George Maslennikov has an​​ incredibly keen sense of what is happening in the Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of his home country last week.

When asked how he explains what has transpired over the past seven days, the senior forward on the Canisius College men's basketball team gives a lengthy, detailed explanation. 
 
“Russians are trying to not allow NATO to build rocket bases, or, whatever, military bases in Ukraine, so they’ll not be surrounded by rockets,” Maslennikov said on a video conference with local reporters Wednesday. “Another reason why they invade cities like mine is because they have access to water, and they’re trying to take control of it because there’s also trade access to Turkey and other countries that are placed on the Black Sea.

“This is the short version of explaining why things like that happen,” Maslennikov continued. “I mean, it happened a long time before. The Russians invaded our city three, four, five days ago. It also happened in 2013, but people back then didn’t really understand what was going on. We had a president that was not as, I should say, persuasive as standing his ground. He was not. We have one right now (Volodymyr Zelenskyy), which is why people are fighting back, and a lot of people are staying in their homes and not going anywhere.”

Maslennikov knows, because he tries to communicate every day with his mother, Tetyanna, who lives in the Black Sea port city of Odessa. That city is preparing for the Russian military to invade, a fact that Maslennikov, 23, has to cope with as he also continues playing basketball and attending classes at Canisius. He also knows his mother could soon be in the middle of a combat zone.
 

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Odessa is preparing for an attack by Russia, the latest step by the Russian military after president Vladimir Putin initiated an invasion of and an attack on Ukraine, including its capital city of Kyiv.

Reports, videos and still images show the extent of combat on the country, and according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country in a span of five days.

Odessa is seven hours ahead of Buffalo, and Maslennikov spoke to his mother Wednesday morning, after he was not able to contact her all day Tuesday. His father, Vadim, is sailor who is on a ship off the coast of Spain, and also could not reach Maslennikov’s mother.

“Mom is by herself,” Maslennikov said. “Dad left, literally, two days before everything happened. None of us knew things like that might escalate, this quick. Me and my dad, we are nervous for my mother, but she is a strong woman.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Just about every day, Griffs coach Reggie Witherspoon makes a point to have a conversation with Maslennikov, to understand his player’s point of view and what Maslennikov is experiencing.

“I can’t tell him something that’s going to make it better, but I can listen and learn from him, what he’s feeling, what he’s hearing about, in terms of what’s going on over there,” Witherspoon said. “And, honestly, you listen to these stories and you are grateful. It’s unthinkable for us, for most of us, when we see these images. We just try to have some compassion, more than anything, for what we think he might be going through, and to listen to him tell us what he is going through.”

Maslennikov vividly remembers when Russian troops invaded Kyiv in 2013, then took control of the Crimea region in 2014. Those invasions, he said, weren't as violent as the current one. 

“It was more of people trying to stand their ground and stand for what they stand for," Maslennikov said. "I remember attending the school and going to school every day and trying to live my regular life.

“It wasn’t as hard as it is right now, my mental approach to my parents. But back then, it was something I thought was never going to happen.”

Maslennikov said he believes most recent invasion is part of Putin’s plan to take over countries that surround Russia and, in Maslennikov’s words, “trying to bully them.”

“It’s hard to think of a man like this where’s he’s trying to be somewhat of a dictator who controls all the power, because he was supposed to be a different president elected a few years ago,” he said. “He’s taking the power to himself, where he can be the president of the country for a long time, whenever he decides to leave, which is not going to happen, anytime soon.”

Maslennikov, a 6-foot-10 forward, has been in the United States since 2015, a basketball odyssey that has taken him from prep school in Atlanta to DePaul in Chicago, to junior college in California and, finally, to Canisius. The Griffins have two more regular season games. Then they will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament next week in Atlantic City, N.J.

He said he would have to enter military service if he returns to the Ukraine. 

As long as he is in the United States, though, Maslennikov will continue to have conversations in hopes of raising awareness about what is happening in Ukraine.

“I’m no soldier, or a combat-ready guy," he said, "but I know I’d try help as much as I can to people actually serving the country and trying to help us out.”​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News