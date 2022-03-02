Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion

George Maslennikov has an incredibly keen sense of what is happening in the Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of his home country last week.
“This is the short version of explaining why things like that happen,” Maslennikov continued. “I mean, it happened a long time before. The Russians invaded our city three, four, five days ago. It also happened in 2013, but people back then didn’t really understand what was going on. We had a president that was not as, I should say, persuasive as standing his ground. He was not. We have one right now (Volodymyr Zelenskyy), which is why people are fighting back, and a lot of people are staying in their homes and not going anywhere.”
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Odessa is preparing for an attack by Russia, the latest step by the Russian military after president Vladimir Putin initiated an invasion of and an attack on Ukraine, including its capital city of Kyiv.
Reports, videos and still images show the extent of combat on the country, and according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country in a span of five days.
Odessa is seven hours ahead of Buffalo, and Maslennikov spoke to his mother Wednesday morning, after he was not able to contact her all day Tuesday. His father, Vadim, is sailor who is on a ship off the coast of Spain, and also could not reach Maslennikov’s mother.
“Mom is by herself,” Maslennikov said. “Dad left, literally, two days before everything happened. None of us knew things like that might escalate, this quick. Me and my dad, we are nervous for my mother, but she is a strong woman.”
Just about every day, Griffs coach Reggie Witherspoon makes a point to have a conversation with Maslennikov, to understand his player’s point of view and what Maslennikov is experiencing.
“I can’t tell him something that’s going to make it better, but I can listen and learn from him, what he’s feeling, what he’s hearing about, in terms of what’s going on over there,” Witherspoon said. “And, honestly, you listen to these stories and you are grateful. It’s unthinkable for us, for most of us, when we see these images. We just try to have some compassion, more than anything, for what we think he might be going through, and to listen to him tell us what he is going through.”
Maslennikov vividly remembers when Russian troops invaded Kyiv in 2013, then took control of the Crimea region in 2014. Those invasions, he said, weren't as violent as the current one.
“It was more of people trying to stand their ground and stand for what they stand for," Maslennikov said. "I remember attending the school and going to school every day and trying to live my regular life.
“It wasn’t as hard as it is right now, my mental approach to my parents. But back then, it was something I thought was never going to happen.”
Maslennikov said he believes most recent invasion is part of Putin’s plan to take over countries that surround Russia and, in Maslennikov’s words, “trying to bully them.”
“It’s hard to think of a man like this where’s he’s trying to be somewhat of a dictator who controls all the power, because he was supposed to be a different president elected a few years ago,” he said. “He’s taking the power to himself, where he can be the president of the country for a long time, whenever he decides to leave, which is not going to happen, anytime soon.”
Maslennikov, a 6-foot-10 forward, has been in the United States since 2015, a basketball odyssey that has taken him from prep school in Atlanta to DePaul in Chicago, to junior college in California and, finally, to Canisius. The Griffins have two more regular season games. Then they will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament next week in Atlantic City, N.J.
He said he would have to enter military service if he returns to the Ukraine.
As long as he is in the United States, though, Maslennikov will continue to have conversations in hopes of raising awareness about what is happening in Ukraine.