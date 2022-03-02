Canisius basketball player George Maslennikov speaks out on Ukraine invasion

“Mom is by herself,” Maslennikov said. “Dad left, literally, two days before everything happened. None of us knew things like that might escalate, this quick. Me and my dad, we are nervous for my mother, but she is a strong woman.”

Just about every day, Griffs coach Reggie Witherspoon makes a point to have a conversation with Maslennikov, to understand his player’s point of view and what Maslennikov is experiencing.

“I can’t tell him something that’s going to make it better, but I can listen and learn from him, what he’s feeling, what he’s hearing about, in terms of what’s going on over there,” Witherspoon said. “And, honestly, you listen to these stories and you are grateful. It’s unthinkable for us, for most of us, when we see these images. We just try to have some compassion, more than anything, for what we think he might be going through, and to listen to him tell us what he is going through.”

Maslennikov vividly remembers when Russian troops invaded Kyiv in 2013, then took control of the Crimea region in 2014. Those invasions, he said, weren't as violent as the current one.