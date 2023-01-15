Canisius basketball knocks off MAAC leader Siena; Niagara falls by two

Canisius led for the entire second half and held off first-place Siena, 66-62, Sunday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball game at Koessler Center.

It was the first conference loss for Siena (12-6, 6-1) and snapped a seven-game winning streak overall.

Tre Dinkins had a career-high 18 points and six rebounds, and George Maslenikov added a career-high 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Golden Griffins (5-12 overall, 3-5 MAAC). Canisius has won three of its last four games.

The Griffs entered the game with the worst field goal percentage defense, but held Siena to 36.4% from the field and just 26% (5 for 19) from three-point range.

Canisius took a 46-32 lead with 14:05 remaining in the game but was then held scoreless for 7:15 as Siena climbed to 46-42 with 7:20 left.

A layup and free throw by Maslenikov gave Canisius a 55-43 lead with just less than three minutes remaining to cap a 9-1 run. In the final minute, Canisius cut the lead to five at 59-54 and then to three with eight seconds remaining at 65-62.

The Griffs trailed early 9-2 before tying the score at 11 and again at 14. The game was tied for the last nine at 21-21 with 7:23 remaining in the first half. A three-pointer by Dinkins in transition gave Canisius a 24-21 lead, and the Griffs never trailed from there.

Dinkins went 5 for -7 from the field, 4 for 5 from the three-point line and 4 for 4 at the free throw line.

Canisius has beaten Siena for the sixth consecutive game at Koeesler dating to the 2016-17 season.

Michael Baeer led three Siena players in double figures with a career-high 15 points and had eight rebounds. He had been averaging 4.1 points per game.

Marist edges Niagara

Patrick Gardner hit a jump from the left corner with 6.8 seconds remaining as Marist beat Niagara, 66-64, in a MAAC men's basketball game Sunday at Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Niagara missed a 3-pointer with a couple seconds and lost their season-high third consecutive game. Niagara (9-8, 4-4 MAAC) has lost its last three by a combined 13 points after a four-game winning streak.

The final sequence was set up after the teams traded baskets over a two-minute span for a 64-64 tie.

With seven minutes remaining and trailing 55-50, Niagara went on a 7-0 run to take a two-point lead. After a Marist basket, Lance Erving made a three-pointer for a 60-57 edge for Niagara.

Gardner finished with 31 points on 11 for 16 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Red Foxes (7-9, 3-4). Kam Farris scored 18 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Noah Thomasson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray added 16 points for Niagara and matched his season high with four three-pointers. Erving recorded 11 points.

The Purple Eagles visit Rider on Friday.