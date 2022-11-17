 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canisius athletic department announces basketball postponements due to winter storm warning

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Rachel Lenzi

Canisius tops St. Bonaventure, 84-80, for its first win against the Bonnies at Koessler Athletic Center in 10 years, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Support this work for $1 a month

The Canisius College athletic department announced Thursday afternoon that its men's and women's basketball games scheduled for the weekend have been tentatively postponed to Sunday, due to the impending snowstorm that is heading toward Buffalo and Western New York.

The Canisius men were scheduled to host Fredonia at 7 p.m. Friday at Koessler Athletic Center, and the Canisius women were scheduled to host Binghamton at 1 p.m. Saturday at KAC. Instead, the games are tentatively rescheduled as a doubleheader to be played on Sunday, both at KAC, with times and broadcast information still to be determined. 

A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesperson told The News that the men's basketball game against Bowling Green at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany is still on, as scheduled. 

The University at Buffalo's football game against Akron at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, and its women's basketball game at noon Saturday against Princeton at Alumni Arena also remain on, as scheduled.

People are also reading…

Niagara is also scheduled to host Cleveland State in women's basketball at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Niagara hockey is also scheduled to host St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News