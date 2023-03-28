Canisius College athletic director Bill Maher has been named one of 28 winners of the Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year award.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics on Monday announced the winners of the award, which includes athletic administrators from the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and junior college/community colleges.

The Athletic Director of the Year Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and contributions to athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

Maher is in his 18th year as Canisius' athletic director. In that span, the Golden Griffins' 20 varsity programs have won 47 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference or regional championships, including NCAA Tournament appearances in softball, baseball and in ice hockey since May of 2022.

Seventy-seven Canisius athletes have won confererence player or rookie of the year awards in Maher's tenure, and four athletes have been named as the MAAC Student-Athlete of the Year: Erica Evans (women's lacrosse, 2017), Connor Panas (baseball, 2014-15), Katie (Miranto) Burd (softball, 2008) and Jenel Stevens (women's basketball, 2003).

Canisius' facilities have also undergone renovations and branding initiatives, including a center for athletic training in 2008, new locker rooms in 2008 and 2009, and artificial turf and new scoreboards at the Demske Sports Complex in 2008, as well as new LED lights at the Demske Sports Complex in 2019.

Winners of the Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year award will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention on June 13 in Orlando.