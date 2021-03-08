 Skip to main content
Bulls alumni make pitch to play in the Basketball Tournament
Bulls alumni make pitch to play in the Basketball Tournament

cjmassinburgmccoy

Former UB guard CJ Massinburg. 

 James P. McCoy

The University at Buffalo men's basketball band could be getting back together this summer.

Former Bulls standout CJ Massinburg, who now plays for the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, told "Inside TBT" on Monday that a team made up of former UB basketball players will apply to play in the Basketball Tournament, a 5-on-5, single-elimination event with a prize of $1 million. 

"It's nothing like college," Massinburg said on Inside TBT. "We're all playing in our professional careers, but it's nothing like that college passion. I'm just ready to get back there to with guys that I went to school with, and we're going to try and go home and get that money." 

Teams are selected to fill the field during the tournament's application field, which begins March 15 and runs through April 15.

Jamestown native and former UB assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is now an assistant at Alabama, will coach the team, whose players are expected to include Massinburg, Wes Clark, Nick Perkins, Dontay Caruthers, Blake Hamilton, Davonta Jordan and Jeremy Harris. The seven players play professionally, either in the G League or overseas. 

The team of former UB players will be called "Blue Collar U," a reference to a program tradition in which players are awarded "blue collar points" for plays such as drawing charges or grabbing offensive rebounds. 

According to TBT's website, the 2021 field and its sites and dates will be determined in early April. The 2020 tournament was played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. 

Related to this story

Nick Perkins starts from scratch with LA Lakers' Summer League team
College

Nick Perkins starts from scratch with LA Lakers' Summer League team

  • Updated

Nick Perkins is eager to play basketball again. Antsy, almost. The former University at Buffalo forward and three-time Mid-American Conference Sixth Man of the Year will join the Los Angeles Lakers later this week as a member of the organization’s summer league team. But Perkins’ first foray into professional basketball comes with a catch: he didn’t immediately sign a

Former UB star CJ Massinburg signs with Brooklyn Nets
College

Former UB star CJ Massinburg signs with Brooklyn Nets

  • Updated

Former University at Buffalo guard CJ Massinburg posted Friday night on his personal Instagram page that he will join the Brooklyn Nets as an undrafted free agent. Massinburg was honored as the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in March after he led the Bulls with 18.2 points per game. He was named to the All-MAC first team after

