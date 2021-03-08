Bulls alumni make pitch to play in the Basketball Tournament

The University at Buffalo men's basketball band could be getting back together this summer.

Former Bulls standout CJ Massinburg, who now plays for the NBA G League's Long Island Nets, told "Inside TBT" on Monday that a team made up of former UB basketball players will apply to play in the Basketball Tournament, a 5-on-5, single-elimination event with a prize of $1 million.

"It's nothing like college," Massinburg said on Inside TBT. "We're all playing in our professional careers, but it's nothing like that college passion. I'm just ready to get back there to with guys that I went to school with, and we're going to try and go home and get that money."

Teams are selected to fill the field during the tournament's application field, which begins March 15 and runs through April 15.

Jamestown native and former UB assistant Bryan Hodgson, who is now an assistant at Alabama, will coach the team, whose players are expected to include Massinburg, Wes Clark, Nick Perkins, Dontay Caruthers, Blake Hamilton, Davonta Jordan and Jeremy Harris. The seven players play professionally, either in the G League or overseas.