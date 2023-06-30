Brittany Murchie Mulla stood inside the University at Buffalo’s athletic fieldhouse that bore her family’s name four years ago, and shared her vision for the athletic program’s next capital project: a state-of-the-art performance center that would include weight training and cardiovascular training facilities.

Friday morning, outside of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, the next step of that vision came to fruition, as Mulla was one of six people who bore a hard hat and put a shovel into the ground to signify the beginning of construction of the performance center.

“From a years standpoint, it took a while,” Mulla said. “But it feels like the fieldhouse just opened the other day. To me, this really developed fast, but I think in light of what we’ve all been through the last few years, so much of this has been a blur.”

The facility comes with a bonus for Mulla. She’s the Murchie family’s only daughter and the namesake for what will be the Brittany Murchie Mulla Sports Performance Center.

Mulla; her father, Tunney; Mulla’s family; UB President Dr. Satish K. Tripathi and a handful of administrators and coaches were among those on hand Friday morning on UB’s North Campus for the groundbreaking. Construction is scheduled take at least 12-14 months, and the performance center is expected to open at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

UB announced the $7.5 million project in December. Nicknamed “The Factory,” it will be a 12,000-square-foot multilevel facility attached to the west end of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, which opened in the spring of 2019 and houses an indoor turf field. The facility will be double the size of the Morris Sports Performance Center, which is currently the UB football program’s weight room and will be repurposed.

The Murchie family – whose name is also on UB’s football offices – are the lead donors on the project, though UB did not initially disclose the amount of the family’s gift.

Tunney Murchie is a UB alumnus and the president of Lackawanna Products Corp., and the Murchies have historically been one of the more generous donors to UB athletics. In the last 15 years, those donations have spearheaded renovations to the Edward L. Wright practice facility in Alumni Arena in 2010, capital projects in UB Stadium and Alumni Arena in 2012, and the construction of the Murchie Family Fieldhouse, which began in 2017.

Mark Alnutt, UB’s vice president and director of athletics, hopes the Murchie family's latest initiative will spark further donations and financial commitments to UB athletics. According to annual standardized financial statements the school must file with the NCAA, contributions made directly to the athletic department for the 2021-22 fiscal year topped $1 million ($1,103,324) for the first time since the 2018-19 fiscal year.

“This shows the commitment this institution and the community has for athletes, and we’ll get this one done, and there is always the next opportunity that we’re constantly looking at, to see how we can improve our existing plant here and move forward,” Alnutt said. “It’s exciting not to be stagnant and always have eyes toward the future.

“This is something people will see and say, ‘Investing in athletics is a great thing.’ We’ll continue to turn over those rocks.”

Next on Alnutt’s wish list for athletic upgrades: a football video board. No official timetable has been set for its installation but, Alnutt said, “that project is in motion.”

Mulla, who lives in Sarasota, Fla., recalled the conversation her father had with her during the winter when he told her the new performance center would bear her name.

“He was floating things around even when we did the fieldhouse opening (in 2019),” Mulla said. “But it was really within the last six months that he told me about this. He did it in the way my dad would, a simple, direct phone call.”

The construction of the athletic performance center for UB’s 14 varsity teams aims to put the school on par with comparable facilities in Mid-American Conference and Group of Five programs. For example, Eastern Michigan in 2019 christened its Student-Athlete Performance Center, a 63,000-square-foot structure that houses the Eagles’ sports medicine, performance and equipment operations areas, as well as its football offices and meeting spaces.

Central Michigan completed its Chippewa Champions Center in 2020. It houses a 7,000-square-foot weight room, the athletic department’s human performance center, a sports medicine facility, fueling stations, meeting spaces and Central Michigan’s football locker room.

“This is creating opportunities for student-athletes to build off of,” Mulla said of UB’s performance center. “If you’re attracting athletes that are already superior in their fields, you’re giving them a basis to excel. You’re giving them prime equipment. You’re giving them nutrition. You’re giving them great methodologies taught to them by their professors, their coaches. You’re giving a basis for people to develop into superior athletes.”