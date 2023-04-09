Former Health Sciences basketball star Davonte "Big Ticket" Gaines will transfer to Providence College to finish his collegiate basketball career.

Gaines follows coach Kim English from George Mason. English also was an assistant at Tennessee when Gaines played there to start his college career. He also will be reunited with another Buffalonian: Former Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver has joined English's staff at Providence.

A 6-foot-7 wing, Gaines is coming off his best college season, averaging 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds and shooting 39.4% from three-point range for George Mason. He missed 10 games with a wrist injury this past season but started all but one of his 53 appearances in two years.

At Tennessee as a freshman, Gaines averaged 10.4 minutes per game and played in 29 of 31 games. He struggled to find playing time as a sophomore (averaging 3.6 minutes in 19 games) and followed English from Knoxville to George Mason.

Gaines was a 2018 All-Western New York boys basketball first-team selection.