Buffalo State names Cortland defensive coordinator Lazarus Morgan as football coach

Buffalo State has named Lazarus Morgan as its sixth head football coach in program history.
After a year at SUNY Cortland as its defensive coordinator, Morgan joins the Bengals after an impressive 2021 season. The Red Dragons posted the fifth-best defense in Division III, an 11-1 record, an Empire 8 title and an appearance in the NCAA playoffs.
Morgan replaces Christian Ozolin, who served as the team’s interim head coach since 2019. The team went 1-9 in 2019 and 0-10 in 2021. There was no 2020 season due to Covid-19.
"I can't wait to get on campus and work with our student-athletes," Morgan said in a statement. "I look forward to working relentlessly with our coaching staff and our administration to bring this program back to its winning ways."
Morgan's hire is a monumental one, as he’ll be the first Black football coach at Buffalo State and in the Liberty League.
He previously coached at Alfred University for six seasons as an assistant coach, including four as their defensive coordinator (2016-19), and also at Utica College, his alma mater.
In his four seasons as a defensive coordinator, Alfred had a 32-13 record, including four players being named All-Americans, two regional Players of the Year, seven all-region players and three Empire 8 Players of the Year.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lazarus Morgan as the leader of our football program," athletic director Renee Carlineo said in a statement. "Throughout this national search, Coach Morgan's demonstrated values and football acumen stood out. What shined above all else were his ability to build genuine and inspirational relationships as well as his reputation as a mentor of young men and his approach to leadership.
"His vision and coaching philosophy fit perfectly with our team, our department, our college, and our community. I am excited to see how the next few years unfold with Lazarus leading the future of Buffalo State football."
Morgan's first day will be Feb. 1.