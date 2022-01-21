Buffalo State names Cortland defensive coordinator Lazarus Morgan as football coach

Buffalo State has named Lazarus Morgan as its sixth head football coach in program history.

After a year at SUNY Cortland as its defensive coordinator, Morgan joins the Bengals after an impressive 2021 season. The Red Dragons posted the fifth-best defense in Division III, an 11-1 record, an Empire 8 title and an appearance in the NCAA playoffs.

Morgan replaces Christian Ozolin, who served as the team’s interim head coach since 2019. The team went 1-9 in 2019 and 0-10 in 2021. There was no 2020 season due to Covid-19.

"I can't wait to get on campus and work with our student-athletes," Morgan said in a statement. "I look forward to working relentlessly with our coaching staff and our administration to bring this program back to its winning ways."

Morgan's hire is a monumental one, as he’ll be the first Black football coach at Buffalo State and in the Liberty League.

He previously coached at Alfred University for six seasons as an assistant coach, including four as their defensive coordinator (2016-19), and also at Utica College, his alma mater.