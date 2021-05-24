Buffalo State long-jumper Josh Jeziorski qualifies for NCAA Division III championship meet

On his final jump at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference championship meet Thursday in Pittsford, Josh Jeziorski (Alden) of SUNY Buffalo State achieved a personal best with a leap of 23 feet, 11.795 inches (7.31 meters) to gain a place in the NCAA Division III championship meet in Greensboro, N.C.

The Bengals junior was third in the AARTFC meet hosted by St. John Fisher but that was good enough to give him a place in the 17-athlete field at the Irwin Belk Track Complex in Greensboro. Finishing ahead of him were Justin Kiefel of Carnegie Mellon and SUNYAC champion Egypt Page of Brockport. Jeziorski, who also has competed in the 400-meter hurdles at Buffalo State, finished third in the long jump in this year’s SUNYAC outdoor meet.