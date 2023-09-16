Buffalo State ended the longest active losing streak in Division III football with a 41-7 victory against Dean College on Saturday in Franklin, Mass.

The Bengals had lost 26 consecutive games, dating to a 13-7 win against the University of Rochester on Oct. 19, 2019. The streak was four games in 2019, 10 each in 2021 and ’22 and the first two games this season. There was no season in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It is also the first win for coach Lazarus Morgan, who was hired before last season.

In the first meeting between the schools, Buffalo State ran for 348 yards against Dean (1-2), led by 199 from Ale Wilson, who scored three touchdowns. Wilson averaged 9 yards per carry. Cody Phillips (Lancaster) ran for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Kimble (Lancaster) and Amir Cameron each threw his first career touchdown passes.

The Bengals lead 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 entering the fourth quarter before Dean got on the board in a drive extended by two penalties.

Wilson scored from 36 yards out early in the second quarter and then scored on a 4-yard run with 27 seconds left in the second half. Buffalo State needed two plays and a 55-yard run from Wilson to add a score 53 seconds in the third quarter.

Nichola Moore (Buffalo Academy of Science) had six tackles with two sacks. Justin Brown and Kenneth Mosley (Kenmore West) each had seven tackles. Mosley had 11 tackles in each of the first two games.