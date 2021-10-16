Buffalo State football blows fourth quarter lead; losing streak hits 11 games

Buffalo State took a lead into the fourth quarter Saturday, but the University of Rochester scored twice after Bengals miscues and went on to a 14-7 victory Saturday at Coyer Field.
For a while, it looked as though the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Liberty League) would win after 10 consecutive losses dating to the 2019 season.
The last game the Bengals won was over the same opponent at Coyer – a 13-7 victory – on Oct. 19, 2019. Saturday's win was only the second for Rochester (2-4, 1-2) since then.
Quarterback Cam Sionko (Grand Island) ran 19 yards with 5:17 left in the third quarter to put the Bengals in front. Nick Sciandra (North Tonawanda) kicked the point after. Sionko's 42-yard pass completion to Tariq Nelson set up the score.
Rochester had to drive only 42 yards after recovering a Buffalo State fumble in the fourth quarter. Will Varney ran in from the 1-yard line, and Shane Bombace kicked the point to tie it.
The winning touchdown followed a 24-yard punt after the Bengals had been backed up to their 6-yard line. A holding penalty on the return moved the ball to the Buffalo State 20, and Ryan Rose passed to Daniel Papantonis for the score with 4:21 left.
The problem for Buffalo State was an inability to produce much offense. The Bengals had only 110 yards total offense to 284 for the Yellowjackets. They went three-and-out or turned ball over on eight of 12 possessions and had only 22 yards net rushing. Nelson had four catches for 66 yards in the loss.
Ethan Biscaro (16 tackles), Peyton Hill (15), Mike Glinski (13) and Seth Penn (10) led the defensive effort that kept Rochester out of the end zone until the fourth. Glinski is from West Seneca West, Penn from Lake Shore.
Next for the Bengals will be a 2 p.m. game Saturday at Ithaca.
ECC game canceled
Erie Community College's scheduled game at Hocking College in Ohio was canceled. The Kats are scheduled to face Hudson Valley CC at noon on Saturday in Troy.