Buffalo State football blows fourth quarter lead; losing streak hits 11 games

Buffalo State took a lead into the fourth quarter Saturday, but the University of Rochester scored twice after Bengals miscues and went on to a 14-7 victory Saturday at Coyer Field.

For a while, it looked as though the Bengals (0-6, 0-3 Liberty League) would win after 10 consecutive losses dating to the 2019 season.

The last game the Bengals won was over the same opponent at Coyer – a 13-7 victory – on Oct. 19, 2019. Saturday's win was only the second for Rochester (2-4, 1-2) since then.

Quarterback Cam Sionko (Grand Island) ran 19 yards with 5:17 left in the third quarter to put the Bengals in front. Nick Sciandra (North Tonawanda) kicked the point after. Sionko's 42-yard pass completion to Tariq Nelson set up the score.

Rochester had to drive only 42 yards after recovering a Buffalo State fumble in the fourth quarter. Will Varney ran in from the 1-yard line, and Shane Bombace kicked the point to tie it.

The winning touchdown followed a 24-yard punt after the Bengals had been backed up to their 6-yard line. A holding penalty on the return moved the ball to the Buffalo State 20, and Ryan Rose passed to Daniel Papantonis for the score with 4:21 left.